Qatar 2022 World Cup sets new scoring record

The six-goal final between France and Argentina took the number of goals to 172 which set a new World Cup record

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar set a new scoring record and Argentina were crowned champions after defeating France on penalties
The thrilling World Cup final between Argentina and France broke the scoring record that was set in 1998 and matched in 2014. The game ended 2-2 in normal time and Messi and Mbappe both scored in extra time to take the game to penalties.

Kylian Mbappe got a hat trick for France, the first in a World Cup final since 1966 and Argentina won the title, by prevailing 4-2 in a penalty shootout. It was the second straight six-goal final. France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in Russia four years ago.

A new record is likely to be set at the 2026 World Cup, which has been expanded to 48 teams.

