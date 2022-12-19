Qatar 2022 World Cup sets new scoring record

The thrilling World Cup final between Argentina and France broke the scoring record that was set in 1998 and matched in 2014. The game ended 2-2 in normal time and Messi and Mbappe both scored in extra time to take the game to penalties.

Kylian Mbappe got a hat trick for France, the first in a World Cup final since 1966 and Argentina won the title, by prevailing 4-2 in a penalty shootout. It was the second straight six-goal final. France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in Russia four years ago.