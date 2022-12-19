Qatar 2022 World Cup sets new scoring record
The six-goal final between France and Argentina took the number of goals to 172 which set a new World Cup record
The thrilling World Cup final between Argentina and France broke the scoring record that was set in 1998 and matched in 2014. The game ended 2-2 in normal time and Messi and Mbappe both scored in extra time to take the game to penalties.
Kylian Mbappe got a hat trick for France, the first in a World Cup final since 1966 and Argentina won the title, by prevailing 4-2 in a penalty shootout. It was the second straight six-goal final. France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in Russia four years ago.
A new record is likely to be set at the 2026 World Cup, which has been expanded to 48 teams.
