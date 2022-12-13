QATAR 2022: World Cup semi-final: Argentina vs Croatia Live

Argentina vs Croatia team news

Argentina make two changes to the XI named for the quarter-final win over the Netherlands. Nicolas Tagliafico and Leandro Paredes come in for Lisandro Martinez and the suspended Marcos Acuna. Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic names an unchanged side in the wake of the quarter-final victory over Brazil

Argentina XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Argentina vs Croatia first half

Croatia got the semi-final underway, stroking it from right to left looking to get everyone a feel of the ball in the early seconds.

Five minutes in, Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul tried a long pass down the inside-left channel in the hope of releasing Tagliafico. Croatia goalkeeper, Livakovic came off his line to claim.

AFP

A few minutes after that, Leandro Paredes tried to release the Argentine right-back Molina who had made an excellent run down the flank but he totally overhit the pass.

With the game approaching the 20-minute mark, Modric glided elegantly and slipped a pass to Juranovic on the overlap. Juranovic ended up winning a corner. The ball was sent long and Lovren managed to send his header aimlessly wide.

On the half hour mark, Modric is caught in possession and Enzo Fernandez played a simple ball down the middle, Julian Alvarez is clean through on goal and he tried to chip Livakovic but is crudely bodychecked. Lovren clears off the line, but the referee points to the spot.

Argentina 1-0 Croatia

Messi stepped up and lashed the penalty into the top right corner. Livakovic went the right way, but he was never saving that.