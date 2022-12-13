Argentina and Croatia last met each other in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the Croatians coming out on top in a comprehensive 3-0 victory. The stakes are so much higher this time and it promises to be an exciting game from start to finish
QATAR 2022: World Cup semi-final: Argentina vs Croatia Live
Will Lionel Messi lead Argentina to the top of the mountain? or will this hardworking and resilient Croatia side make it to a second consecutive World Cup final?
Argentina vs Croatia team news
Argentina make two changes to the XI named for the quarter-final win over the Netherlands. Nicolas Tagliafico and Leandro Paredes come in for Lisandro Martinez and the suspended Marcos Acuna. Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic names an unchanged side in the wake of the quarter-final victory over Brazil
Argentina XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez
Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic
Argentina vs Croatia first half
Croatia got the semi-final underway, stroking it from right to left looking to get everyone a feel of the ball in the early seconds.
Five minutes in, Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul tried a long pass down the inside-left channel in the hope of releasing Tagliafico. Croatia goalkeeper, Livakovic came off his line to claim.
A few minutes after that, Leandro Paredes tried to release the Argentine right-back Molina who had made an excellent run down the flank but he totally overhit the pass.
With the game approaching the 20-minute mark, Modric glided elegantly and slipped a pass to Juranovic on the overlap. Juranovic ended up winning a corner. The ball was sent long and Lovren managed to send his header aimlessly wide.
On the half hour mark, Modric is caught in possession and Enzo Fernandez played a simple ball down the middle, Julian Alvarez is clean through on goal and he tried to chip Livakovic but is crudely bodychecked. Lovren clears off the line, but the referee points to the spot.
Argentina 1-0 Croatia
Messi stepped up and lashed the penalty into the top right corner. Livakovic went the right way, but he was never saving that.
Less than five minutes later, Argentina doubled their lead. Messi poked the ball to Alvarez in the centre circle, Alvarez dribbled down the middle, De Paul and Molina swarmed around, confusing the defenders. Alvarez kept going, entered the box, got a slightly lucky break off Sosa, and poked it past Livakovic!
