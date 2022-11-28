QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie, and its the final game of the second round of the group stage.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay live blog
2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay live blog

20:40

Nuno Mendes goes down and looks really distraught. It looks like it is going to be the end of the night for the Paris Saint-Germain man. Portugal preparing a substitution now

20:32

OH MY, ITS SAVED! Rodrigo Bentancur almost puts Uruguay in front following a beautiful mazy run past Portugal's defenders, howeever, his attempt on goal in somehow stopped by the keeper Diogo Costa

20:30

30' Potugal have clearly been the dominant side, possessing of the ball for the most part of half hour. Still goalless though

STATS SO FAR

Goal Attempts: 5-2

On Target: 0-0

Blocked Shots: 3-0

Freekick: 7-1

Corner kicks: 3-1

Offsides: 0-0

Yellow Cards: 0-1

20:01

1' We are underway at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Alireza Faghani from Iran will be our referee for the day

20:00

1' KICK-OFF!

Portugal 0-0 Uruguay

19:55

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The last meeting between these nations at a World Cup - the only one in 2018 -  ended 2-1 in favour of Uruguay, with Edison Cavani and Pepe (for Portugal) scoring all three goals.

19:45

DID YOU KNOW?

There have been six goals scored on or beyond the 80th minute across Portugal’s last four matches.

19:38

PORTUGAL XI: Pepe becomes A Selecao's oldest ever player at a World Cup. Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo lead them in attack

19:36

URUGUAY XI: Edison Cavani and Darwin Nunez to lead the attack for the South Americans

19:35

Quickly, here's how both teams will line up tonight

19:32

Its been a quite an eventful day so far, 12 goals scored in just three games today:

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia

South Korea 2-3 Ghana

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

19:30

Hello and welcome our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s the final game of the day 9 and as well, the last game of the second round of group games. ITS PORTUGAL VS URUGUAY

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.

