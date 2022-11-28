QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie. What a day of drama its been so far! Two games left for today, starting with Brazil vs Switzerland.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog

16:42

BRAZIL XI: Here is how Tite line up his men. Neymar missing due to the injury he sustained in their win over Serbia

twitter.com
16:39

SWITZERLAND XI: Yan Sommer in goal for the Swiss. Granit Xhaka captains the side

twitter.com
16:38

Here's how both sides will line up today

16:35

Now, we move on to Brazil vs Switzerland, the third game of the day, and involving the two teams in Cameroon and Serbia's group

16:34
  • The first game of the day saw Cameroon come from a two goals down to draw 3-3 with Serbia
  • The second game of the day which finished not too long ago, saw Ghana grab their first win of the tournament, defeating South Korea in a 3-2 thriller
FT: South Korea 2-3 Ghana
FT: South Korea 2-3 Ghana
FT: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
FT: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
16:32

Its been quite a crazy filled with lots and lots of goals. We can as well, call it AFRICA DAY

16:30

Hello! Its our live blog coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup featuring the third game of Day 9 of the competition - ITS BRAZIL, AGAINST SWITZERLAND

doczytaj więcej
Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media.

