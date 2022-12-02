QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 13 Live Blog - Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland

Hello, good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie, and its the final set of group stage games for the tournament.

19:40

Cameroon vs Brazil starting XI:

19:38

Serbia vs Switzerland starting XI

19:37

Okay! Its time for the starting lineups for all four teams taking to the fields tonight...

19:35

Meanwhile, this is how it is looking in Group G ahead of tonight's games

19:34

WHAT THIS MEANS?

The round of 16 will see:

  • Group H winner (possibly Brazil) vs South Korea
  • Portugal vs Group H runner-up
19:32

Earlier today, we saw a stunning surprise in Group H:

In Al Wakrah, Ghana missed a vital penalty - just like they did in 2010 - as Uruguay won, but suffered a disappointment

In Al Rayyan, South Korea stunned Uruguay by finishing second in the group on goal difference, having come from behind to defeat group leaders Portugal

FT: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay
FT: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay
FT: South Korea 2-1 Portugal
FT: South Korea 2-1 Portugal
19:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s day 13, and its the final two games for group stages!

