World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Hello, good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie, and its the final set of games for Group C.

2022 FIFA World Cup Group C: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live blog
2022 FIFA World Cup Group C: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live blog

20:00

KICKOFF!

1' Poland 0-0 Argentina

1' Saudi Arabia 0-0 Mexico

19:50

Poland vs Argentina will be played at the Stadium 974 in Doha

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail

19:45

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

Poland 2-1 Argentina (Friendly, 2011)

Argentina 2-0 Poland (FIFA World Cup 1978)

Poland 3-2 Argentina (FIFA World Cup 1974)

-----

Mexico 5-1 Saudi Arabia (FIFA Confederations Cup 1999)

Saudi Arabia 0-5 Mexico (FIFA Confederations Cup 1997)

Saudi Arabia 0-2 Mexico (FIFA Confederations Cup 1995)

19:39

POLAND XI vs ARGENTINA XI

19:36

SAUDI ARABIA XI vs MEXICO XI

19:36

Now, the starting lineups for all four teams...

19:35

Meanwhile, this is how it is looking in Group C ahead of tonight's games

19:34

And this is what it meant for Group D. Despite the hard-fought win, Tunisia bow out of the competition at the expense of Australia who progress to the round up as runners up of this group, behind France.

THE ROUND OF 16:

  • France vs Group C runner-up
  • Group C winner vs Australia
19:32

Earlier today, we saw big moments in Group D:

In the 58 minute in Rayyan: Wahab Khazri put Tunisia 1-0 up against France

In the 60 minute in Al Wahrah: Matthew Leckie put Australia 1-0 up against Denmark

FT: Tunisia 1-0 France
FT: Tunisia 1-0 France
FT: Australia 1-0 Denmark
FT: Australia 1-0 Denmark
19:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s day 11, and its the final games for Group C - ITS POLAND TAKING ON ARGENTINA, AND SAUDI ARABIA BATTLING MEXICO

