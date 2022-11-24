Qatar 2022: Who needs Neymar? Richarlison magic too much for Serbia as Brazil win 2-0

Brazil lined up in a 4-3-3 formation with both Neymar and Vinicius Jr starting in an ultra attacking team. The Serbia set-up was a much more defensive 3-4-3.

Brazil vs Serbia first half

Brazil kept possession for the first few minutes, looking for inroads before Neymar was fouled by Serbia defender Pavlovic for the first booking of the game.

Neymar almost gave Brazil the lead from a corner kick. He spotted Serbia keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic wandering towards the six-yard line and curled a wicked inswinger under the crossbar, the Keeper had to scamper backwards to tip it over.

Chance for Raphinha! Brazil should have taken the lead, Raphinha played a sweet one-two with Paqueta and found himself through on goal but could only fire a tame effort that the keeper saved easily.

Brazil vs Serbia second half

Brazil dominance and Richarlison magic

Brazil came out all guns blazing in the second half as they tried to unlock the Serbia defence. There were half moments for Neymar and Vinicius but on the hour mark, Neymar weaved his way into the box, Vinícius took over and curled a shot at Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; who could only parry it to the predatory Richarlison to make it 1-0

Richarlison's Wonder goal

With 11 minutes remaining, Vinícius sent in a cross with the outside of the boot, Richarlison flicked the ball up in the air before executing a superb overhead kick that gave the keeper no chance

