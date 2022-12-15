ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Who are the officials for the World Cup final

FIFA have announced the referee and assistant referees for the world cup final

Polish referee set to oversee World Cup final
Polish referee set to oversee World Cup final

The World Cup is running its final lap, with the final coming up on Sunday the 18th of December between Argentina and France, and Polish referee Szymon Marciniak has been picked to oversee the tie.

The World Cup final is the biggest game in the sport, and with the refereeing controversies we have experienced in the tournament so far, extra attention was paid to who FIFA picked as the referee for the curtain raiser.

Szymon Marciniak has officiated over 200 games in the Polish league. He became a FIFA referee in 2011 and has since overseen games in the Champions League, Euro 2016, FIFA World Cup 2018, and Qatar 2022.

Marciniak was the referee at the 2018 UEFA super cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. He has also officiated two Polish cup finals, an Egyptian Cup final, two Saudi Arabian cup finals, and a UEFA U21 Cup final.

FIFA announced through multiple channels on December the 15th, that Marciniak who has already officiated games involving both finalists in this tournament, would be the referee at the 2022 World Cup final.

Szymon Marciniak would have the support of the following referees in carrying out his duty.

Assistant Referee 1 Pawel Sokolnicki- Poland

Assistant Referee 2 Tomasz Listkiewicz- Poland

4th Official Ismail Elfath- USA

5th Official Kathryn Nesbitt- USA

VAR Tomasz Kwiatkowski- Poland

Assistant VAR Juan Soto- Venezuela

Offside VAR Kyle Atkins- USA

Support VAR Fernando Guerrero- Mexico

