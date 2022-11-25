QATAR 2022

Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live

Joba Ogunwale
Hello football lovers, welcome to our morning coverage of the day 6 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This is your captain speaking, and I'll be your pilot for this trip.

Qatar 2022 Day 6
Qatar 2022 Day 6

11:51

Wales 0-0 Iran. We are back for the second half.

11:36

Wales 0-0 Iran. The match started brightly, but it slowed down as the match went on. Hopefully, we get a goal in the second half.

11:22

The tempo of the game has slowed down but Iran are still shading possession.

11:19

A shame that goal was ruled out because it would have been one of the goals of the tournament

11:09

Wales 0-0 Iran. Iran had the ball in the back of the net following a nice team move, but Ali Gholizadeh's effort was ruled out for offside.

11:07

Iran have been slightly the better team, creating a couple of half chances.

By the way, this is our team of the opening round following the completion of first set of matches of the group stages
11:01

Lively start from both teams, with Wales firing the first shot of the game, but Harry Wilson's strike was over the bar.

10:59

We are underway at the  Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar

10:58

Both countries sang out their national anthems passionately, but Iran players failed once again to sing in protest against their government. There were a few tears from Iran fans in the stadium as Iran national anthem rang out in the stadium.

10:57

Gareth Bale leads out Wales but he is in danger of missing the final group game if he picks up a yellow card today. Mehdi Taremi of FC Porto leads the line for Iran

10:52

Wales start today's action with a clash against Iran before Qatar host Senegal. Netherland and Ecuador clash in the evening game before England take on USA in the night's action

10:39

Yesterday saw the completion of the first round of games in the group stages. Switzerland defeated Cameroon while Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw. Portugal edged out Ghana in a 3-2 thriller before Brazil beat Serbia 2-0

Joba Ogunwale

