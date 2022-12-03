Qatar 2022: United States divided into pieces as Netherlands win to advance to Quarter finals

Netherlands Boss Louis Van Gaal set his team up in a familiar 3-4-1-2 formation with the in-form Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay playing as a striking pair. Defensively, Virgil Van Dijk continued at the heart of what has been an imperious the backline so far.

The USA set up in a 4-3-3 with star man Christian Pulisic stationed wide on the left wing looking to stretch the pitch as far as possible and create opportunities as a main creative outlet.

Netherlands vs USA first half

USA started the game brighter and sharper than Van Gaal’s men. Three minutes in, Pulisic had a glorious chance in the box that required a fine save from Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert. USA continued to press high up the pitch and Pulisic was involved again playing a fine cross for striker Timothy Weah that was cleared superbly by the Dutch defence.

Against the run of play, the Netherlands took the lead. With good teams, sometimes, you just need one chance. The first touch from Dumfries on the right is played back to Memphis Depay and he sends an unstoppable shot into the net.

The US continued to press and create openings but the final ball was just lacking.

Five minutes before the break, Weah had a brilliant strike palmed away by Dutch goalkeeper Noppert who was in rare form.

With only one minute of first half stoppage time, Dumfries put in a lovely cross from the right and Blind slams it home.

Netherlands vs USA second half

USA came out in the second half very eager to find an early goal but just like the first half, the final touch just evaded them.

Five minutes after the restart they nearly scored. A corner kick fell to the foot of Tim Ream who almost scored but saw his attempt cleared off the line by Cody Gakpo. The US once again had another brilliant chance but Winston McKennie saw his shot fly over the bar.

USA attempted fight back

It was end to end stuff throughout the second half and after more US pressure, the Dutch rearguard finally cracked, Christian Pulisic sent in a looping cross into the box and substitute Haji Wright finished off to give them a glimmer of hope.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Dumfries sealed the win for the Netherlands and settled Dutch nerves by finishing off a chance created by Daley Blind to make it 3-1

As for the USA, this is a somewhat disappointing end to a tournament with a lot of promise. A youthful side full of verve, poise, and skill have won a few hearts after their performances.

