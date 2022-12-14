QATAR 2022: ‘This is my last World Cup’ - Lionel Messi

Last World Cup for Messi

The PSG forward has been in breathtaking form in Qatar and scored his fifth goal of the tournament against Croatia on Tuesday. His fantastic performances have led to speculation that he may be available for one last World Cup in 2026.

But, speaking to the media after Argentina defeated Croatia, Messi said that he expected the current tournament in Qatar to be his last.

“It is my last World Cup,” he said. “It is impressive to end up playing a final. There is still a long way to go for the next one, there are many years and surely because of age I will not get to it.”

Messi believes Argentina can go all the way

The Argentina captain added that he hoped his side could go one better than in 2014, when they lost to a late goal from Mario Gotze, now of Eintracht Frankfurt.

AFP

Messi said: “It is the sixth World Cup final that Argentina is going to play and I will have played in two.

“Hopefully this time it ends up another way.”

Argentina are looking to win the World Cup for the third time in their history and the first since 1986 and Messi will be looking to add the biggest prize in football to his already stunning trophy cabinet.

AFP