QATAR 2022: ‘This is my last World Cup’ - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has said Qatar 2022 is his last World Cup after he helped Argentina defeat Croatia to get to the final

Argentina attacker Lionel Messi will have one last chance to win the World Cup after leading his team to the final
Messi, 35, is playing at his fifth World Cup and was the driving force for the Argentina side that go to the final in 2014, which they lost 1-0 to Germany after extra time.

The PSG forward has been in breathtaking form in Qatar and scored his fifth goal of the tournament against Croatia on Tuesday. His fantastic performances have led to speculation that he may be available for one last World Cup in 2026.

But, speaking to the media after Argentina defeated Croatia, Messi said that he expected the current tournament in Qatar to be his last.

&ldquo;It is my last World Cup,&rdquo; he said. &ldquo;It is impressive to end up playing a final. There is still a long way to go for the next one, there are many years and surely because of age I will not get to it.&rdquo;&nbsp;

The Argentina captain added that he hoped his side could go one better than in 2014, when they lost to a late goal from Mario Gotze, now of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lionel Messi after Argentina lost in the final of the 2014 World Cup to Germany
Messi said: &ldquo;It is the sixth World Cup final that Argentina is going to play and I will have played in two.&nbsp;

&ldquo;Hopefully this time it ends up another way.&rdquo;

Argentina are looking to win the World Cup for the third time in their history and the first since 1986 and Messi will be looking to add the biggest prize in football to his already stunning trophy cabinet.

Argentina players celebrating after defeating Croatia to get to the World Cup final
&ldquo;Personally I am very happy, I am enjoying it a lot and I am glad to be able to help my squad make things happen,&rdquo; he said.

