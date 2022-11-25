Qatar 2022: 'The referee was against us' - Ghana Manager slams referee after defeat to Portugal

Ghana manager Otto Addo has blamed the referee for the 3-2 World Cup defeat to Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded a soft penalty against Ghana
Portugal came away with a 3-2 win but the result was marred by a controversial penalty handed to Cristiano Ronaldo after he was adjudged to have been fouled in the box. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot to send Portugal on their way to the win

Addo felt his team was very competitive until the decision and that it was the wrong decision to award the spot kick.

Ghana coach Otto Addo
He said: “It was really a wrong decision. We played the ball. I don’t know why VAR didn’t come up. There is no explanation for me. “The referee was not in our favour.”

Asked about Ronaldo, Addo added: “If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift.” “I think you would have to ask the referee,” he replied when asked whether Ronaldo’s reputation may have contributed to him winning the decision. “I have no proof for that. But we were playing the ball. Then there was contact between the players

Ronaldo gives Portugal the lead against Ghana from the penalty spot
Ghana take on South korea in their next world Cup game hoping to bounce back with a win.

