Portugal came away with a 3-2 win but the result was marred by a controversial penalty handed to Cristiano Ronaldo after he was adjudged to have been fouled in the box. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot to send Portugal on their way to the win
Qatar 2022: 'The referee was against us' - Ghana Manager slams referee after defeat to Portugal
Ghana manager Otto Addo has blamed the referee for the 3-2 World Cup defeat to Portugal
Recommended articles
Portugal awarded soft penalty
Addo felt his team was very competitive until the decision and that it was the wrong decision to award the spot kick.
He said: “It was really a wrong decision. We played the ball. I don’t know why VAR didn’t come up. There is no explanation for me. “The referee was not in our favour.”
Asked about Ronaldo, Addo added: “If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift.” “I think you would have to ask the referee,” he replied when asked whether Ronaldo’s reputation may have contributed to him winning the decision. “I have no proof for that. But we were playing the ball. Then there was contact between the players
Ghana take on South korea in their next world Cup game hoping to bounce back with a win.
More from category
-
Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live
-
Qatar 2022: 'The referee was against us' - Ghana Manager slams referee after defeat to Portugal
-
'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup