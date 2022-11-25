Qatar 2022: 'The referee was against us' - Ghana Manager slams referee after defeat to Portugal

Portugal awarded soft penalty

Addo felt his team was very competitive until the decision and that it was the wrong decision to award the spot kick.

He said: “It was really a wrong decision. We played the ball. I don’t know why VAR didn’t come up. There is no explanation for me. “The referee was not in our favour.”

Asked about Ronaldo, Addo added: “If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift.” “I think you would have to ask the referee,” he replied when asked whether Ronaldo’s reputation may have contributed to him winning the decision. “I have no proof for that. But we were playing the ball. Then there was contact between the players

