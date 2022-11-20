Qatar 2022: The Pulse of the Day was a battle between Qatar's goalkeeper & 2-goal hero Enner Valencia

Goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb played a good part in that poor record as he ended his nation's 2022 World Cup hopes in just 30 minutes.

Al-Sheeb's attempts

The 32-year-old committed two howlers, the first was inside the first three minutes but he was rescued by the VAR.

AFP

13 minutes after the VAR saved his blushes, the veteran goalkeeper, who has played 80 times for his country, gifted Ecuador another opportunity to take the lead from the spot.

He fouled Enner Valencia, the man of the match and Pulse of The Day Star, who stepped up to convert the coolest penalty you will see in this competition.

AFP

But that's not the moment that caught my eye - let's talk about the second goal!

Valencia emerges the first Pulse of The Day

Enner Valencia entered Ecuador's history books when he opened the scoring at the Al Bayt Stadium against Qatar.

AFP

Valencia became his nation's all-time top scorer at the World Cup after he converted a penalty to put them in front in the first match of the 2022 edition. It was his fourth goal for his country at the global showpiece.

However, his second goal was a piece of art, from the cross from Angelo Preciado to the header by the man himself to complete his brace - absolute peach.