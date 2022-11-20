Qatar found itself on the wrong side of history after becoming the first host to lose its opening game at a FIFA World Cup.
Qatar 2022: The Pulse of the Day was a battle between Qatar's goalkeeper & 2-goal hero Enner Valencia
Not even a goalkeeping disaster class from Saad Al-Sheeb could take glory away from Enner Valencia.
Goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb played a good part in that poor record as he ended his nation's 2022 World Cup hopes in just 30 minutes.
Al-Sheeb's attempts
The 32-year-old committed two howlers, the first was inside the first three minutes but he was rescued by the VAR.
13 minutes after the VAR saved his blushes, the veteran goalkeeper, who has played 80 times for his country, gifted Ecuador another opportunity to take the lead from the spot.
He fouled Enner Valencia, the man of the match and Pulse of The Day Star, who stepped up to convert the coolest penalty you will see in this competition.
But that's not the moment that caught my eye - let's talk about the second goal!
Valencia emerges the first Pulse of The Day
Enner Valencia entered Ecuador's history books when he opened the scoring at the Al Bayt Stadium against Qatar.
Valencia became his nation's all-time top scorer at the World Cup after he converted a penalty to put them in front in the first match of the 2022 edition. It was his fourth goal for his country at the global showpiece.
However, his second goal was a piece of art, from the cross from Angelo Preciado to the header by the man himself to complete his brace - absolute peach.
That goal was the standout moment for me from the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is deservedly the Pulse of The Day.
Alternative match report: How Qatar was catastrophically beaten by energetic Ecuador
