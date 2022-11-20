Qatar 2022: The Pulse of the Day was a battle between Qatar's goalkeeper & 2-goal hero Enner Valencia

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Not even a goalkeeping disaster class from Saad Al-Sheeb could take glory away from Enner Valencia.

A deserved thumbs up from the Pulse of The Day Star, Enner Valencia.
A deserved thumbs up from the Pulse of The Day Star, Enner Valencia.

Qatar found itself on the wrong side of history after becoming the first host to lose its opening game at a FIFA World Cup.

Recommended articles

Goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb played a good part in that poor record as he ended his nation's 2022 World Cup hopes in just 30 minutes.

The 32-year-old committed two howlers, the first was inside the first three minutes but he was rescued by the VAR.

Saad Al-Sheeb had a match to forget in between the sticks for Qatar.
Saad Al-Sheeb had a match to forget in between the sticks for Qatar. AFP

13 minutes after the VAR saved his blushes, the veteran goalkeeper, who has played 80 times for his country, gifted Ecuador another opportunity to take the lead from the spot.

He fouled Enner Valencia, the man of the match and Pulse of The Day Star, who stepped up to convert the coolest penalty you will see in this competition.

Enner Valencia was the hero of the day for Ecuador.
Enner Valencia was the hero of the day for Ecuador. AFP

But that's not the moment that caught my eye - let's talk about the second goal!

Enner Valencia entered Ecuador's history books when he opened the scoring at the Al Bayt Stadium against Qatar.

Enner Valencia scoring the first goal for Ecuador with the coolest penalty ever.
Enner Valencia scoring the first goal for Ecuador with the coolest penalty ever. AFP

Valencia became his nation's all-time top scorer at the World Cup after he converted a penalty to put them in front in the first match of the 2022 edition. It was his fourth goal for his country at the global showpiece.

However, his second goal was a piece of art, from the cross from Angelo Preciado to the header by the man himself to complete his brace - absolute peach.

That goal was the standout moment for me from the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is deservedly the Pulse of The Day.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

    Alternative match report: How Qatar was catastrophically beaten by energetic Ecuador

  • A deserved thumbs up from the Pulse of The Day Star, Enner Valencia.

    Qatar 2022: The Pulse of the Day was a battle between Qatar's goalkeeper & 2-goal hero Enner Valencia

  • Ecuador key man Moses Caicedo (center) will be vital for Ecuador at the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Ecuador World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Recommended articles

Alternative match report: How Qatar was catastrophically beaten by energetic Ecuador

Alternative match report: How Qatar was catastrophically beaten by energetic Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds for England vs Iran

Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds for England vs Iran

Qatar 2022: The Pulse of the Day was a battle between Qatar's goalkeeper & 2-goal hero Enner Valencia

Qatar 2022: The Pulse of the Day was a battle between Qatar's goalkeeper & 2-goal hero Enner Valencia

Day 1 roundup: Ecuador top Group A after win over Qatar

Day 1 roundup: Ecuador top Group A after win over Qatar

Reactions to offside goal as Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in opening World Cup match

Reactions to offside goal as Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in opening World Cup match

Qatar 2022: Qatar starts on a losing note as Valencia-inspired Ecuador reigns supreme

Qatar 2022: Qatar starts on a losing note as Valencia-inspired Ecuador reigns supreme

Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages

SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages

Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award