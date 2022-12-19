ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Messi’s enduring brilliance held off the excellent Kylian Mbappe and delivered the greatest World Cup final ever

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar
Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar

Qatar delivered on its promise to host a great World Cup and there was no better way to end it. Argentina against France, Messi against Mbappe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

After 90 minutes, extra time and penalties, Messi had delivered a World Cup triumph for Argentina who beat France on penalties at the end of a wildly entertaining 3-3 draw.

In the end, it felt like a coronation, a crowning moment, for the greatest footballer of all time. For many, he has been the greatest but this World Cup trophy felt like the real defining achievement of an illustrious career.

The game itself was an emotional rollercoaster. A final that had everything. Argentina led 2-0 going into the break and looked to be heading for a comfortable win but Kylian Mbappe said no. He dragged the France team back by sheer force of will.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe delivered an all-time World Cup final
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe delivered an all-time World Cup final AFP

This final was supposed come down to a meeting of geniuses, to the Messi-Kylian Mbappe face-off. In some ways, that happened. Mbappe scored the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966 and still lost.

The reality is, this was a Lionel Messi story. He scored seven goals at Qatar 2022 and won the Golden Ball as the best player. He scored magnificent goals and created them as well. He did all this aged 35. This is not normal, but then, none of his play has been normal. He is a footballing genius.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are Qatar 2022 World Cup champions
Lionel Messi and Argentina are Qatar 2022 World Cup champions AFP

For everything Messi had given to the sport, there was the notion that he deserved to win the World Cup. To follow in the footsteps of the eternal Argentine mythical figure of Diego Maradona but Messi has earned it. He has written his own story, one that will be told again and again for decades to come.

The Argentine attacking maestro will head back to Paris to continue the season with PSG. His goal will be to help the club win the Champions League for the first time in history. He has said he will not be retiring from the national team just yet. The good news is, we get to watch this genius go on for just a little while longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar

    QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

  • Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the World Cup.AP Photo/Frank Augstein

    "He's a killer" - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

  • Super Eagles stars have reacted to Messi's World Cup win

    QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

All set for a NIGHT OF GLAM AND BUZZ as entertainment meets sports at Face-Off Fight Night 3

All set for a NIGHT OF GLAM AND BUZZ as entertainment meets sports at Face-Off Fight Night 3

He's a killer - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

"He's a killer" - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Closing ceremony (All you need to know)

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final