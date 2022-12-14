QATAR 2022: Super Eagles can do better than Morocco - NFF scribe

Morocco had beaten Portugal in the quarter final to become the first African to feature at the FIFA World Cup semifinal.

AFP

The historic Morocco team will play France in the semi final on wednesday.

Super Eagles Missing in Qatar

Super Eagles were missing in Qatar after the team failed to qualify for a seventh World Cup appreance after it played a 1-1 draw with west African archrival Ghana.

AFP

The Black Stars of Ghana qualified ahead of the three-time African champions on away goal rule after a goalless draw in Kumasi.

Nigeria needs conducive atmosphere - NFF Secretary

NFF Secretary Mohammed Sanusi has said that Nigeria needs conducive atmosphere to operate on to achive success.

AFP

Sanusi, who reacted to Morocco’s exploits in Qatar during an interview on Brila FM, said that all stakeholders need to come together.

He said, “Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Nigeria is capable of doing likewise and even better if we have a peaceful atmosphere in which all stakeholders work towards a common, noble goal.”

AFP