Andre Ayew missed a first-half penalty that would have given Ghana the lead against Uruguay and potentially sent them into the knockout stage.
QATAR 2022: 'Stop attacking Andre Ayew for penalty miss' - Kojo Bonsu
Former football administrator Kojo Bonsu says the criticism of Andre Ayew for his World Cup penalty miss needs to stop
Recommended articles
Ayew criticism should end
Kojo Bonsu who has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian football for many years has jumped to the defence of Ayew. In defending the Ghana captain, Bonsu has warned that criticism will have a wider impact, even on future players.
"Dede Ayew has really done well for the country looking at his achievements since he joined the National Team," Bonsu, said.
"But honestly, he is not in the best shape now, so the country should give him a good testimonial or farewell game to retire him and avoid accusing him for the penalty miss. Should we continue with this attack, it will affect the next generation.
It remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for Ayew who is currently the most capped player for Ghana with 103 appearances.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe and Les Bleus
-
Revealed: The Top 10 most popular player names in FIFA World Cup history
-
Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final