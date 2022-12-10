QATAR 2022: 'Stop attacking Andre Ayew for penalty miss' - Kojo Bonsu

Ayew criticism should end

Kojo Bonsu who has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian football for many years has jumped to the defence of Ayew. In defending the Ghana captain, Bonsu has warned that criticism will have a wider impact, even on future players.

AFP

"Dede Ayew has really done well for the country looking at his achievements since he joined the National Team," Bonsu, said.

"But honestly, he is not in the best shape now, so the country should give him a good testimonial or farewell game to retire him and avoid accusing him for the penalty miss. Should we continue with this attack, it will affect the next generation.