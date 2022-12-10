ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: 'Stop attacking Andre Ayew for penalty miss' - Kojo Bonsu

Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former football administrator Kojo Bonsu says the criticism of Andre Ayew for his World Cup penalty miss needs to stop

Kojo Bonsu (left) has called for the criticism on Andre Ayew (right) to end
Kojo Bonsu (left) has called for the criticism on Andre Ayew (right) to end

Andre Ayew missed a first-half penalty that would have given Ghana the lead against Uruguay and potentially sent them into the knockout stage.

Kojo Bonsu who has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian football for many years has jumped to the defence of Ayew. In defending the Ghana captain, Bonsu has warned that criticism will have a wider impact, even on future players.

Andre Ayew missed a golden chance to give the Ghana the lead against Uruguay from the penalty spot
Andre Ayew missed a golden chance to give the Ghana the lead against Uruguay from the penalty spot AFP

"Dede Ayew has really done well for the country looking at his achievements since he joined the National Team," Bonsu, said.

"But honestly, he is not in the best shape now, so the country should give him a good testimonial or farewell game to retire him and avoid accusing him for the penalty miss. Should we continue with this attack, it will affect the next generation.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for Ayew who is currently the most capped player for Ghana with 103 appearances.

