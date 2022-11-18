Qatar 2022: Serbia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Serbia’s current side are one of the most impressive in world football today, boasting of players like the juventus pair Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic, with the highly Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic making things tick from the middle of the field.

How Serbia qualified for the World cup

Serbia were very impressive in the Qualifiers finishing top of a group that had Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal while failing to concede a single defeat.

Serbia topped this group avoiding the unpredictability of the playoffs that knocked out a giant like Italy, they won the group with 20 points, scoring eighteen goals and only conceding half of that.

Serbia in Russia 2018

Serbia unfortunately could not get past the group stage at the previous instalment of the FIFA world cup, they only won one game thanks to a brilliant effort by Aleksandar Kolarov against Costa Rica

AFP

Mirovics’ effort was not enough to see them beat Switzerland in the second game of the group, a fixture they would be looking for revenge in this year in Qatar. They were confirmed out of the competition after losing 2-0 to a much stronger brazil side that they also play in this years’ group stages.

Serbia Squad for Qatar 2022

Not many countries can boast of the offensive power Serbia has, having forwards like Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic.

AFP

You can find the full 26-man squad here

Serbia best players

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic can lay claim to being one of the best and well-rounded midfielders in world football; their forward players would be looking to him for opportunities to find the back of the net.

AFP

Milinkovic-Savic has already set up teammates to score seven times in Serie A this season just as he did on 11 separate occasions the previous campaign.

Serbia coach

Dragan Stojkovic is a Serbian who is a Yugoslav and Serbian football legend, he was particularly brilliant in the 1990 World cup in Italy where he made the world cup All-star team

AFP

As a manager Stojkovic took the Serbia head coach job in 2021 and has since led his team through a very impressive qualifying campaign round, he would be hoping to at least reach the quarterfinals as the manager as he did as a player.

Serbia Fixtures Qatar 2022

Brazil vs Serbia

Thursday, November 24th

8:00 PM(GMT+1)

Cameroon vs Serbia

Monday, November 28th

11:00 AM(GMT+1)

Croatia vs Belgium

Friday, December 2nd

8:00 PM(GMT+1)

Bet9ja odds for Serbia to win the World Cup @ 101.00 Odds

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33NN97N