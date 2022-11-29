Qatar 2022: Senegal become first African country to reach the second round with victory over Ecuador

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Even without Sadio Mane, the Lions still roared in Qatar

Senegal become the first African side to qualify for the round of 16
Senegal become the first African side to qualify for the round of 16

Senegal entered their final group game knowing they had to win to progress to the next round, while Ecuador knew that a point would be enough for them.

Recommended articles

Ecuador switched back to the 4-3-3 system that saw them defeat Qatar in their opening game, jettisoning the more conservative –4-2 employed against the Netherlands in an attempt to catch the desperate Lions off guard on the counter attack.

Senegalese head coach, Aliou Cisse also decided for a more familiar 4-2-3-1 formation from the 4-4-2 that gave them their first victory against Qatar as well.

The opening 45 minutes flew by as both sides wasted a flurry of good chances to take the lead.

Senegal were especially wasteful, with Idrissa Gueye and Boulaye Dia missing their best chances, and gave a Ecuador a warning of what was to come.

Despite the warnings, Ecuador were no wiser to the danger posed by the Senegalese, and on the cusp of half time, Senegal took the lead through an Ismaila Sarr penalty.

After the break, Senegal switched to a more conservative approach, as they dared Ecuador to breach their defence.

The Ecuadorians proved that they were up to the task when they drew level in the 67th minute through Moises Caicedo.

By the time Ecuador we’re done celebrating, they found that they were already behind as Senegalese captain, Kalidou Koulibaly scored a real captain’s goal to send Senegal through to the next round.

Even after starting impressively, Ecuador find themselves exiting the World Cup at the first hurdle after a brave fight.

Senegal on the other hand, have now qualified for the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time since their debut in 2002.

More from category

  • Senegal become the first African side to qualify for the round of 16

    Qatar 2022: Senegal become first African country to reach the second round with victory over Ecuador

  • England vs Wales live, Iran vs USA live

    Wales vs England live, Iran vs USA live

  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

    FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Senegal become first African country to reach the second round with victory over Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Senegal become first African country to reach the second round with victory over Ecuador

Wales vs England live, Iran vs USA live

Wales vs England live, Iran vs USA live

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Security man for a reason' - Reactions as Koulibaly sends Senegal to knockout round

'Security man for a reason' - Reactions as Koulibaly sends Senegal to knockout round

Qatar 2022: Ghana's black stars' lethal finishing, Kylian Mbappe's dominance, and the craziest stats from the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Ghana's black stars' lethal finishing, Kylian Mbappe's dominance, and the craziest stats from the World Cup

Ecuador vs Senegal Live

Ecuador vs Senegal Live

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

Qatar 2022: 2 sure betting tips and correct score for Poland vs. Argentina

Qatar 2022: 2 sure betting tips and correct score for Poland vs. Argentina

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Ronaldo and Partey will be key when Portugal take on Gjan
QATAR 2022

Portugal vs Ghana: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h