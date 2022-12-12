ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo not meant to win the World Cup' - Okocha

Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha has said Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo was not meant to win the World Cup, after the defeat to Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the 51st minute for Portugal against Morocco but was unable to affect the result positively and watched his country crash out.

Jay Jay Okocha, who played 73 times for the Super Eagles and scored 14 goals, believes the former Manchester United forward was not meant to add the World Cup trophy to his enviable cabinet.

Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha speaking on Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup exit AFP

“Oh yes! We have seen it in this tournament. A lot of stars have cried because they knew this could be their last chance of playing in the World Cup,” Okocha told SuperSport TV.

“We saw Luis [Suarez] and now Ronaldo. What a fantastic career he has had. He is an icon but I mean, some things are not meant to be. I do not think that it was meant for him to win the World Cup because they had everything, but credit to Morocco.”

