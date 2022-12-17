ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Reactions as fans heap praise on Morocco despite losing World Cup bronze medal to Croatia

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Morocco fell to a defeat in their final match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar having impressed millions of fans across the world.

Morocco fell to a 2-1 defeat against Croatia in the World Cup third place play-off
Morocco fell to a 2-1 defeat against Croatia in the World Cup third place play-off

Morocco faced Croatia in the third place play-off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Atlas Lions were hoping for a strong finish to their campaign after an incredible tournament so far.

However, the 2018 finalists Croatia were also hoping to give their impressive campaign in Qatar a befitting end.

Both sides wasted no time in finding the back of the net in the opening stages of the game.

First Josko Gvardiol headed in brilliantly in the box to put Croatia 1-0 up in the 7th minute.

Josko Gvardiol's opener for Croatia
Josko Gvardiol's opener for Croatia AFP

But their joy was short lived as Morocco roared back into the game two minutes later courtesy of another header, this time from Achraf Dari to level terms almost instantly.

Achraf Dari levelled matters for Morocco in the first half
Achraf Dari levelled matters for Morocco in the first half AFP

Both sides continued to create chances for themselves as either side were either to take the lead as soon as possible.

Morocco continued to create the chances but couldn&rsquo;t find the cutting edge in the final third.

And Croatia eventually went on and took the lead again in the 42nd minute after a brilliant curling effort from Mislav Orsic from the edge of the box to put Croatia 2-1 up with three minutes to go until half-time.

Orsic's stunning goal for Croatia
Orsic's stunning goal for Croatia AFP

Orisc&rsquo;s strike proved to be the final action of the opening 45 minutes as Croatia went into the break with a slender one-goal lead against the Atlas lions.

The second half resumed and was mostly a physical battle as both sides saw chances in crucial moments of the game.

Croatia nearly came close to a third after Mateo Kovacic&rsquo;s effort in the 85th minute just went wide of the bottom left post.

Morocco fell to a 21- defeat against Croatia in the World Cup third place play-off
Morocco fell to a 21- defeat against Croatia in the World Cup third place play-off AFP

Morocco continued to fight until the 90th minute, but the Atlas lions could not just break down the resilient Croatian defense as the 2018 finalists held on for a 2-1 win, finishing in third place at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Following the disappointing result for Morocco, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Croatia defeated Morocco to win Bronze at Qatar 2022

    QATAR 2022: Morocco's World Cup campaign end in a loss as Croatia claim bronze

  • Morocco fell to a 2-1 defeat against Croatia in the World Cup third place play-off

    QATAR 2022: Reactions as fans heap praise on Morocco despite losing World Cup bronze medal to Croatia

  • Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

    QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Reactions as fans heap praise on Morocco despite losing World Cup bronze medal to Croatia

QATAR 2022: Reactions as fans heap praise on Morocco despite losing World Cup bronze medal to Croatia

U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles off to Christmas break after nine warmup games

U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles off to Christmas break after nine warmup games

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

Usain Bolt set to be honoured with BBC Sports lifetime achievement award

Usain Bolt set to be honoured with BBC Sports lifetime achievement award

QATAR 2022: Morocco's World Cup campaign end in a loss as Croatia claim bronze

QATAR 2022: Morocco's World Cup campaign end in a loss as Croatia claim bronze

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty

PREMIER LEAGUE: Nottingham Forest sees bid turned down for Malian midfielder

PREMIER LEAGUE: Nottingham Forest sees bid turned down for Malian midfielder

COMMENT: Messi vs Mbappe: The two best players on the planet ready to fight for the ultimate prize

COMMENT: Messi vs Mbappe: The two best players on the planet ready to fight for the ultimate prize

NNL set to induct NPFL four-time champion, MFM, others ahead of a new season

NNL set to induct NPFL four-time champion, MFM, others ahead of a new season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium