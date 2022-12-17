QATAR 2022: Reactions as fans heap praise on Morocco despite losing World Cup bronze medal to Croatia

The Atlas Lions were hoping for a strong finish to their campaign after an incredible tournament so far.

However, the 2018 finalists Croatia were also hoping to give their impressive campaign in Qatar a befitting end.

Both sides wasted no time in finding the back of the net in the opening stages of the game.

First Josko Gvardiol headed in brilliantly in the box to put Croatia 1-0 up in the 7th minute.

AFP

But their joy was short lived as Morocco roared back into the game two minutes later courtesy of another header, this time from Achraf Dari to level terms almost instantly.

AFP

Both sides continued to create chances for themselves as either side were either to take the lead as soon as possible.

Morocco continued to create the chances but couldn’t find the cutting edge in the final third.

And Croatia eventually went on and took the lead again in the 42nd minute after a brilliant curling effort from Mislav Orsic from the edge of the box to put Croatia 2-1 up with three minutes to go until half-time.

AFP

Orisc’s strike proved to be the final action of the opening 45 minutes as Croatia went into the break with a slender one-goal lead against the Atlas lions.

The second half resumed and was mostly a physical battle as both sides saw chances in crucial moments of the game.

Croatia nearly came close to a third after Mateo Kovacic’s effort in the 85th minute just went wide of the bottom left post.

AFP

Morocco continued to fight until the 90th minute, but the Atlas lions could not just break down the resilient Croatian defense as the 2018 finalists held on for a 2-1 win, finishing in third place at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Social Media Reactions

Following the disappointing result for Morocco, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

