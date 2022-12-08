ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar 2022: Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Knockout stages are here, and the winner takes all as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal take on Giant killers Morocco.

Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco
Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

There are less than a thousand kilometres between these two countries, though they find themselves in different continents, and it would take less than three days to travel from one to the other by bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Portugal have made it past the quarter-final of the world cup twice in their history, they have only made it to the quarter-final twice, but both times they managed to go past it.

Morocco carry the hopes and dreams of an entire continent and race, they are at the moment representing Africa as a continent and Arabia as a race and would be expected to dwarf Portugal in support and numbers in the stands, as the world cup is hosted in the Arab world, having a home advantage type of feel.

Morocco have history on their side as they are somewhat trailblazers in African football, they were the first African team to qualify for the world cup after Egypt played in the 1934 edition, they were also the first African team to reach the Knockout stage of the world cup in Mexico 1986, they have the chance to be the first african country go past the quarter-final after three failed attempts.

Morocco and Portugal have met on two occasions in previous world cup editions.

In Morocco's first World Cup campaign they beat Portugal 3-1 with Morocco winning the group and Portugal getting knocked out.

Both sides met again in 2018 this time a much stronger Portugal did the business against Morocco beating them 1-0, an early goal from Ronaldo sealing the win.

Portugal come into this game fresh off arguably the most dominant performance by any team in the world cup so far, putting six past a Switzerland side that is more than decent.

Morocco took Spain to extra time before beating them on penalties earning their place amongst the final eight.

Bruno Fernandes has been building up a golden ball worthy tournament and is definitely one of the best players in the group stage and round of sixteen..

With Ronaldo terribly off form, and a young Goncalo Ramos to aim, the playmaking ace would be the main spark for Portugal in the final third and leading up to it.

Portugal were devastating in transitions against Switzerland and Sofyan Amrabat would have his work cut out for him, if he plays anything like he did against Spain, he might have etched his name into the team of the tournament even with two rounds to go.

&ldquo;There is no problem with our captain,&quot; Santos said.

Fernando Santos
Fernando Santos AFP

&ldquo;We&rsquo;ve been friends for years. We spoke before the game and he had no issue with my decision. He&rsquo;s an example.&rdquo;

Fernando Santos made bold calls in the last game dropping Ruben Neves, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo, he is expected to recall the team that were so devastating against Switzerland

D.Costa; Dalot, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Otavio, Carvalho, B. Silva; Fernandes Felix, Ramos.

Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss and Noussair Mazraoui picked up knocks against Spain, but are expected to be fit enough to be in the starting line up against Portugal

Bono; Hakimi, Aguerdi, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amalah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

This game would be very difficult and it is hard to see it getting resolved in regular time. The prediction is the winner would be determined using extra time and maybe even penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

    Qatar 2022: Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

  • The media launches all out war against Cristiano Ronaldo

    The media launches all out war against Cristiano Ronaldo

  • City Sports' 2022 Sports and Leadership Awards honours young talents

    Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

Qatar 2022: Quarter final preview; First Spain, now their neighbours Portugal for Morocco

The media launches all out war against Cristiano Ronaldo

The media launches all out war against Cristiano Ronaldo

Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

Oyo state set new national sports festival record

Oyo state set new national sports festival record

Qatar 2022: Cashout with this betting tips for Netherland vs Argentina

Qatar 2022: Cashout with this betting tips for Netherland vs Argentina

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome