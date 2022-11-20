Qatar 2022: Qatar starts on a losing note as Valencia-inspired Ecuador reigns supreme

Izuchukwu Akawor
Qatar has become the first host to lose their opening match at the FIFA World Cup.

Man of the match, Enner Valencia gives Ecuador a winning start.
Man of the match, Enner Valencia gives Ecuador a winning start.

The first-ever World Cup in the Middle East and Arab Nations has kicked off with an unwanted record for the host.

The 2022 host proved to be no match for Ecuador after a 2-0 defeat on Sunday evening at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Enner Valencia was the man of the match as he scored a brace to lead Ecuador to the best possible start.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, got off to an interesting start, with Qatar becoming the first host nation to lose its opening game.

However, the game started on a rather controversial note after just three minutes into the game.

Both countries started the match strongly, with some hard tackles flying in from both teams.

Three minutes into the game, the first controversial moment of the 2022 World Cup happened as Valencia headed Ecuador in front following a howler by the Qatari goalkeeper, Saad Al-Sheeb.

Valencia's third minute opener was ruled out by the VAR for offside

Moments later, the goal was cancelled by the VAR for offside, leaving everyone in shock and puzzled before a clearer picture was shown.

It was a bright and dominant performance in the opening 45 minutes from the South American country, Ecuador.

Enner Valencia

Enner Valencia was the obvious star of the first half after scoring a brace to give Ecuador a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Valencia becomes Ecuador's highest scorer at the World Cup after scoring his fourth and fifth goals against the host, with Qatari goalkeeper, Al-Sheeb, playing a key role in the opener after he fouled Valencia in the box.

The 33-year-old stepped up to the plate to put Ecuador in front with the coolest, calmest and coldest penalty before he doubled the lead at the half-hour mark.

In the second half, it was more of the same with Valencia Ecuador controlling proceedings at the 60, 000 capacity stadium.

However, Ecuador had the best moments in what was a cagey second 45 minutes in between the two.

The best chance of the half came in the 54th minute for Ecuador, when Romario Ibarra tested goalkeeper Al Sheeb, who was up to the test this time.

After an impressive start to the game, it was sad to see Ecuador's captain and man of the match, Valencia leaves the pitch.

Valencia, who scored two goals and saw a third ruled out for offside, was unable to finish the game after he limped off with an injury.

Valencia limped off with an injury after taking Qatar down with two goals.

The South Americans will be hoping the substitution was only a precautionary one from the Ecuador bench.

After a strong first-half display, Ecuador held on for the perfect start to the 2022 World Cup in Group A.

There were no goals in the second half as Ecuador held on for a well-deserved victory, with Qatar failing to test their goalkeeper.

Ecuador takes charge of Group A, Qatar sits rock-bottom, with the Netherlands and Senegal going head-to-head tomorrow.

