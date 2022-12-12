QATAR 2022: Psychic defender predicted Morocco would play France in the final

As predictions go, Moroccan Nayef Aguerd's forecast of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been revealed as prophetic to the point of being ridiculous.
West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd told his French teammates that they would meet in the latter rounds of the World Cup
Ahead of the World Cup break, Aguerd told French teammates at his club, West Ham, including France's backup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola that the two countries would meet in the semifinal or final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
According to the French news outlet L'Equipe, Aguerd was quoted as saying, “We’ll get through the groups and we’ll see you in the semi-finals or the final, that’s for sure."
Aguerd has contributed immensely to Morocco's progress from the group stage into the semifinals, and looking back on his sensational performances at the World Cup makes you wonder if the 26-year-old centre-back had his promises at the back of his mind as extra motivation.
Aguerd and Morocco play against France in the World Cup semifinals and will be hoping he still has enough in the tank to help Morocco become the first African country to reach a World Cup final.
