Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes would star for Switzerland in their World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign.

Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach
Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Portugal did not qualify to play in the World Cup until 1966 in England and did not play again in the world cup till five editions later 1986 in Mexico, they failed to qualify until 2002, but they have been a main feature in the pinnacle of world football competitions since the turn of the millennium.

Recommended articles

The current Portugal squad can lay claim to being one of the favourites to win the competition, they have already tasted victory in the European championships and the Nations league, they would feel the world cup is all that is left to achieve before the retirement of veterans like Pepe

Portugal were unable to qualify for Qatar 2022 directly and they had to go through the play-offs were they eventually qualified.

Ronaldo in action for Portugal
Ronaldo in action for Portugal AFP

Portugal had direct qualifications on their hands before losing 2-1 to Serbia in the final game of the qualifying round. This meant Serbia took the direct qualifying spot and Portugal had to go through the playoffs where they comfortably beat Turkey before ensuring a place in Qatar 2022 with a 2-0 win against North Macedonia.

Portugal started Russia 2018 against geographic neighbour Spain where a brilliant performance and hat-trick from Ronaldo forced a draw against the spaniards.

The next game of the group was against north-Africans Morocco and Ronaldo scored again, the only goal in the game and it was enough to win his team three points.

The last game of the group was keenly contested, but Portugal got the one point required for qualification, their luck however ran out in the round of 16, when a Cavani double meant Pepe&rsquo;s equaliser earlier in the game would mean nothing at the end of the day.

Portugal has one of the best squads going into the world cup, they are onto something of a golden generation with the volume of Portuguese talents springing up everywhere.

They have a perfect blend of players in their prime, youngsters and veterans in their twilight.

You can find the full 26-man squad here

Cristiano Ronaldo has had so many issues and controversies on and off the field for Manchester United this season, but he is still the star man for Portugal and the international record goalscorer would be looking to extend his record this world cup.

Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for Portugal
Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for Portugal AFP

Bruno Fernandes would be the main creative force for Portugal in Qatar alongside Bernardo silva, the playmaker would be looking to beat &lsquo;he does not play well with Ronaldo&rsquo; accusations.

Fernando Santos has been the manager of the Portuguese men&rsquo;s national team since 2014 and the 68-year-old would be looking to lead his charges into glory at the World Cup

Fernando Santos manager of Portugal
Fernando Santos manager of Portugal AFP

Santos has seen this team to victory in the Euros and Nations league respectively, if he manages to add the World Cup to it, he might be getting a tattoo like that of his fellow countryman Jose Mourinho who drew the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League titles on his arm.

Switzerland Fixtures Qatar 2022

Portugal vs Ghana

Thursday, November 24th

5:00 AM(GMT+1)

Portugal vs Uruguay

Monday, November 28th

8:00 AM(GMT+1)

South Korea vs Portugal

Friday, December 2nd

4:00 PM(GMT+1)

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33RYFB3

Portugal are 9th favourite to win the tournament outright according to the bookmakers, and you would be rewarded for picking this with 17 times your money plus bonuses should they come out champions.

More from category

  • Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

    Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

  • Ronaldo wax figure unveiled in New York

    Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

  • Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

    Qatar 2022: 'I feel gay, I feel African' - FIFA President issues bizarre speech, blasts Western hypocrisy

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Odds on teams to reach the World Cup semi finals

Qatar 2022: Odds on teams to reach the World Cup semi finals

Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

Qatar 2022: 'I feel gay, I feel African' - FIFA President issues bizarre speech, blasts Western hypocrisy

Qatar 2022: 'I feel gay, I feel African' - FIFA President issues bizarre speech, blasts Western hypocrisy

‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

Sunday Oliseh reminds Nigerians of Wenger connection ahead of World Cup

Sunday Oliseh reminds Nigerians of Wenger connection ahead of World Cup

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Fans blast Giannis Antetokounmpo for being fake humble after altercation with Montrezl Harrell

Fans blast Giannis Antetokounmpo for being fake humble after altercation with Montrezl Harrell

Nitto ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic battles past Daniil Medvedev, to maintain unbeaten run in Turin

Nitto ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic battles past Daniil Medvedev, to maintain unbeaten run in Turin

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award