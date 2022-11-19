Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

The current Portugal squad can lay claim to being one of the favourites to win the competition, they have already tasted victory in the European championships and the Nations league, they would feel the world cup is all that is left to achieve before the retirement of veterans like Pepe

How Portugal qualified for the World cup

Portugal were unable to qualify for Qatar 2022 directly and they had to go through the play-offs were they eventually qualified.

Portugal had direct qualifications on their hands before losing 2-1 to Serbia in the final game of the qualifying round. This meant Serbia took the direct qualifying spot and Portugal had to go through the playoffs where they comfortably beat Turkey before ensuring a place in Qatar 2022 with a 2-0 win against North Macedonia.

Portugal in Russia 2018

Portugal started Russia 2018 against geographic neighbour Spain where a brilliant performance and hat-trick from Ronaldo forced a draw against the spaniards.

The next game of the group was against north-Africans Morocco and Ronaldo scored again, the only goal in the game and it was enough to win his team three points.

The last game of the group was keenly contested, but Portugal got the one point required for qualification, their luck however ran out in the round of 16, when a Cavani double meant Pepe’s equaliser earlier in the game would mean nothing at the end of the day.

Portugal Squad for Qatar 2022

Portugal has one of the best squads going into the world cup, they are onto something of a golden generation with the volume of Portuguese talents springing up everywhere.

They have a perfect blend of players in their prime, youngsters and veterans in their twilight.

You can find the full 26-man squad here

Portugal’s best players

Cristiano Ronaldo has had so many issues and controversies on and off the field for Manchester United this season, but he is still the star man for Portugal and the international record goalscorer would be looking to extend his record this world cup.

Bruno Fernandes would be the main creative force for Portugal in Qatar alongside Bernardo silva, the playmaker would be looking to beat ‘he does not play well with Ronaldo’ accusations.

Portugal’s Coach

Fernando Santos has been the manager of the Portuguese men’s national team since 2014 and the 68-year-old would be looking to lead his charges into glory at the World Cup

Santos has seen this team to victory in the Euros and Nations league respectively, if he manages to add the World Cup to it, he might be getting a tattoo like that of his fellow countryman Jose Mourinho who drew the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League titles on his arm.

Portugal Fixtures Qatar 2022

Portugal vs Ghana

Thursday, November 24th

5:00 AM(GMT+1)

Portugal vs Uruguay

Monday, November 28th

8:00 AM(GMT+1)

South Korea vs Portugal

Friday, December 2nd

4:00 PM(GMT+1)

