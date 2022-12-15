QATAR 2022: Polish referee set to oversee World Cup final

The World Cup final is the biggest game in the sport, and with the refereeing controversies we have experienced in the tournament so far, extra attention was paid to who FIFA picked as the referee for the curtain raiser.

Szymon Marciniak has officiated over 200 games in the Polish league. He became a FIFA referee in 2011 and has since overseen games in the Champions League, Euro 2016, FIFA World Cup 2018, and Qatar 2022.

Szymon Marciniak the referee for the World Cup final

Marciniak was the referee at the 2018 UEFA super cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. He has also officiated two Polish cup finals, an Egyptian Cup final, two Saudi Arabian cup finals, and a UEFA U21 Cup final.