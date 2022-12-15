QATAR 2022: Polish referee set to oversee World Cup final

The World Cup is running its final lap, with the final coming up on Sunday the 18th of December between Argentina and France, and Polish referee Szymon Marciniak has been picked to oversee the tie.
The World Cup final is the biggest game in the sport, and with the refereeing controversies we have experienced in the tournament so far, extra attention was paid to who FIFA picked as the referee for the curtain raiser.
Szymon Marciniak has officiated over 200 games in the Polish league. He became a FIFA referee in 2011 and has since overseen games in the Champions League, Euro 2016, FIFA World Cup 2018, and Qatar 2022.
Marciniak was the referee at the 2018 UEFA super cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. He has also officiated two Polish cup finals, an Egyptian Cup final, two Saudi Arabian cup finals, and a UEFA U21 Cup final.
FIFA announced through multiple channels on December the 15th, that Marciniak who has already officiated games involving both finalists in this tournament, would be the referee at the 2022 World Cup final.
