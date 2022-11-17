Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Netherlands, Senegal odds to win World Cup Group A

The group contains Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador, there is no denying Netherlands stand the better chance of coming out group winners, and Netherlands to win group A @ 1.46 odds on Bet9ja, is an interesting staking option.

Pulse Nigeria

Memphis Depay could be out for the first couple of games making Netherlands significantly weaker, in that case considering Senegal to win group A @ 5.50 odds on Bet9ja is worth a punt.

Odds for team to qualify from Group A

The safest bet here if you are looking to stake money you do not want to lose is betting Netherlands to qualify from group A @ 1.10 odds on Bet9ja.

pulse senegal

If you do not mind a little risk, Senegal to qualify from group A @ 2.00 odds on Bet9ja and Ecuador to qualify from group A @ 1.90 odds on bet9ja are worth checking out.

Odds for the highest scoring team in Group A

Netherlands to be the highest scoring team in group A @ 1.60 odds on Bet9ja should be your pick if you are looking to explore this option in this group.