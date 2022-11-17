There are so many avenues to make money on while club football is on break, and the world cup provides many of such opportunities, one of which is betting on individual group outcomes.
Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)
We have picked out Bet9ja odds for most likely group winners, teams to qualify, and score the most goals in group A. The group has Qatar, Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal.
Netherlands, Senegal odds to win World Cup Group A
The group contains Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador, there is no denying Netherlands stand the better chance of coming out group winners, and Netherlands to win group A @ 1.46 odds on Bet9ja, is an interesting staking option.
Memphis Depay could be out for the first couple of games making Netherlands significantly weaker, in that case considering Senegal to win group A @ 5.50 odds on Bet9ja is worth a punt.
Odds for team to qualify from Group A
The safest bet here if you are looking to stake money you do not want to lose is betting Netherlands to qualify from group A @ 1.10 odds on Bet9ja.
If you do not mind a little risk, Senegal to qualify from group A @ 2.00 odds on Bet9ja and Ecuador to qualify from group A @ 1.90 odds on bet9ja are worth checking out.
Odds for the highest scoring team in Group A
Netherlands to be the highest scoring team in group A @ 1.60 odds on Bet9ja should be your pick if you are looking to explore this option in this group.
If you would like a riskier pick with higher reward however, Ecuador to be the highest scoring team in group A @ 6.00 odds on Bet9ja should be your pick.
