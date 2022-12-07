Goncalo Ramos produced three goals and added an assist in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland on Tuesday while starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo
Qatar 2022: No Ronaldo, No problem - Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's new superstar
Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, Gonçalo Ramos fired Portugal into the quarterfinals with a dazzling display
Ramos, 21, was named in the Portugal World Cup squad mainly because the absence of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota opened up a spot for another forward and he took his chance brilliantly.
Who is Goncalo Ramos
Ramos is a little-known name in World football but is starting to establish himself on the international scene. He was considered a bright prospect for the future as a product of the Benfica famed youth system.
He began playing for Benfica B in 2019 and was promoted to the first team a year later. This season, he has been exceptional scoring nine goals in 11 league matches for his and that production combined with his unexpected World Cup role will likely make him a well-known name throughout Europe soon.
Ramos can be long-term Ronaldo replacement
Portugal are well-stocked with promising attackers, but Ramos performance against Switzerland vaults him into the conversation to start regularly moving forward - even with AC Milan star Rafael Leao also pushing for a long-term place.
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos shocked the footballing world by putting Ronaldo on the bench and the quality of young attackers in the ranks for Portugal means he was not missed. His replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, scored a hat trick as Portugal romped to a 6-1 World Cup Round of 16 over Switzerland.
Ramos powered a left-footed shot past a helpless Swiss keeper 17 minutes in. He later flicked home a second, and dinked home a third. And in 67 minutes that not a soul saw coming, he blasted his country into a new era.
