QATAR 2022: Neymar's goal not enough for Brazil as Croatia dance their way into World Cup semifinal

Maquinhos and Rodrygo Goes were the two men who missed their penalties for Brazil as Croatia after a 1-1 draw after extra time, defeating the five-time World champions 4-2 on penalties.

An even first 45 minutes

Croatia got the game going in the 18th minute through Ivan Perisic who latched on to Josip Juranovic's short pass into the box, but the midfielder's shot could only clip the left post.

Brazil then tried to get to game into their grasp, first through Vinicius Junior, and Casemiro but all attempts were blocked by the Croatian defence.

As tempers began to fly in the latter stages of the first half, so did the yellow cards for both sides. In the midst of all of these, however, that was what would be of the first half.

Livakovic deny Neymar, keep Brazil at bay

For Brazil, the second 45 minutes started on a disappointing note as a VAR review failed to go in their favour following what looked like a handball by Juranovic, inside the box.

It got even more frustrating as they dominated but saves by Dominik Livakovic, and the Croatian defence prevented the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta from breaking the deadlock at various intervals.

Despite all the efforts, either side were unable to find the win in normal regulation time and were both forced to settle for an extra thirty minutes of play.

Neymar level Pele's goal record, Croatia steal the day

In a bid to save the extra time from being a borefest, Croatia produced their best chance of the game following a quick counterattack, but an unmarked Marcelo Brozovic sent his attempt from inside the box well over the bar.

Three minutes later, Brazil got theirs after a clever pass from Lucas Paqueta put Neymar in a one-on-one situation with Livakovic. The forward proceeded in making no mistake to beat the Croatian goalkeeper, putting himself level with Pele as Brazil's all-time top goal scorer (77).

However, Croatia put it back on level terms again, twelve minutes later as Bruno Petkovic's deflected shot beat Alisson, forcing the game into penalties.