Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Ecuador: Oranje and La Tri battle for supremacy in Group A

Izuchukwu Akawor
Both teams will face each other knowing that a win for either will see them seal a ticket to the knockout stage.

Netherslands and Ecuador are ready to battle each other in Group A.
Two teams who won their opening matches at the FIFA World Cup will go head-to-head when the Netherlands take on Ecuador in round two in Group A.

The Netherlands were pushed to their limits in the first match against African champions, the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

But two late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen, with help from Senegal's goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, ensured the Dutch came out unscathed with a 2-0 win.

Netherlands celebrate against Senegal.
Louis van Gaal's men will also have goalkeeper, Andrea Noppert, who made his debut, to thank for the victory after he made some outstanding saves to help them to the win

Van Gaal's Oranje switch attention to the next game in the group, against a potential banana peel, Ecuador.

Ecuador national team after their victory over Qatar
The South Americans made a bit of history in their opening game when they became the first country to beat the host of a FIFA World Cup.

La Tri were comfortable and convincing in a 2-0 win over 2022 host, Qatar, inspired by their talismanic captain and leader, Enner Valencia.

The 33-year-old scored both goals and could have had another but for the VAR that ruled it out for offside.

Valencia would later limp off in the second half but there is optimism that he will be fit to lead his country against the Netherlands on Friday afternoon.

These two failed to make it to the competition four years ago in Russia and will head into the encounter looking to go as far as possible.

The Netherlands
When the Netherlands and Ecuador step onto the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, it will be for the third time ever in their history.

La Tri will go into the encounter on Friday as the underdog, having failed to beat the Netherlands before.

Reactions as Ecuador beat Qatar in opening World Cup match
The previous two matches ended in a defeat and a draw, with the odds also against the South Americans, who have failed to win against 13 of the 24 European nations faced.

In terms of the forms heading into the game, the Dutch are in superb shape. They are unbeaten in the last 15 games in regular time, beating Germany's record of 14, a feat they achieved with the win over Senegal.

The Netherlands have also won 12 of the last 15 matches at the FIFA World Cup, keeping a clean sheet in the last four.

For Ecuador, they are not in a bad shape as well. While they have won just two of seven matches against European nations at the World Cup, La Tri have kept clean sheets in their last seven matches across competitions.

After his goal against Senegal paved the way for the Netherlands to begin their journey with a win, Gakpo is the man to watch out for this one for Oranje.

Cody Gakpo rose highest to punish the unconvincing Edouard Mendy and put the Netherlands ahead
The 23-year-old PSV star put in a man-of-the-match performance and will be looking to add to his goal in the tournament.

Frenkie de Jong, the Barcelona midfield maestro was at the heart of everything good the Netherlands did in their opener.

Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate in the private part
He showed exactly why English side Manchester United want to reunite him with his former boss, Erik Ten Hag, at the club.

FDJ, as he is fondly called, was assured in possession and delivered the amazing pass that led to the opening goal scored by Gakpo.

Ecuador

Angelo Preciado was in dreamland after an inspirational performance for hsi country against Qatar.
While Enner Valencia deservedly got praise for his two goals against the host, Qatar, La Tri's full-back, Ángelo Preciado, seemed to have gone under the radar.

Preciado was outstanding at right back for La Tri and also sealed it with an assist as he provided the excellent cross for Valencia's second goal.

Both teams seem to have mastered the art of keeping clean sheets, so, I expect to see a cagey affair between them.

The Netherlands do have the advantages, but I don't think Ecuador will make things easy for the Oranje.

Therefore, while I have a feeling this would end in a draw, I'd give a narrow win to the Europeans.

Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador

