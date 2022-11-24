Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Ecuador: Oranje and La Tri battle for supremacy in Group A

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Match Preview

The Netherlands were pushed to their limits in the first match against African champions, the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

But two late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen, with help from Senegal's goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, ensured the Dutch came out unscathed with a 2-0 win.

AFP

Louis van Gaal's men will also have goalkeeper, Andrea Noppert, who made his debut, to thank for the victory after he made some outstanding saves to help them to the win

Van Gaal's Oranje switch attention to the next game in the group, against a potential banana peel, Ecuador.

AFP

The South Americans made a bit of history in their opening game when they became the first country to beat the host of a FIFA World Cup.

La Tri were comfortable and convincing in a 2-0 win over 2022 host, Qatar, inspired by their talismanic captain and leader, Enner Valencia.

The 33-year-old scored both goals and could have had another but for the VAR that ruled it out for offside.

Valencia would later limp off in the second half but there is optimism that he will be fit to lead his country against the Netherlands on Friday afternoon.

Head-to-Head

These two failed to make it to the competition four years ago in Russia and will head into the encounter looking to go as far as possible.

AFP

When the Netherlands and Ecuador step onto the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, it will be for the third time ever in their history.

La Tri will go into the encounter on Friday as the underdog, having failed to beat the Netherlands before.

AFP

The previous two matches ended in a defeat and a draw, with the odds also against the South Americans, who have failed to win against 13 of the 24 European nations faced.

Form Guide

In terms of the forms heading into the game, the Dutch are in superb shape. They are unbeaten in the last 15 games in regular time, beating Germany's record of 14, a feat they achieved with the win over Senegal.

The Netherlands have also won 12 of the last 15 matches at the FIFA World Cup, keeping a clean sheet in the last four.

For Ecuador, they are not in a bad shape as well. While they have won just two of seven matches against European nations at the World Cup, La Tri have kept clean sheets in their last seven matches across competitions.

Players to Watch

After his goal against Senegal paved the way for the Netherlands to begin their journey with a win, Gakpo is the man to watch out for this one for Oranje.

AFP

The 23-year-old PSV star put in a man-of-the-match performance and will be looking to add to his goal in the tournament.

Frenkie de Jong, the Barcelona midfield maestro was at the heart of everything good the Netherlands did in their opener.

AFP

He showed exactly why English side Manchester United want to reunite him with his former boss, Erik Ten Hag, at the club.

FDJ, as he is fondly called, was assured in possession and delivered the amazing pass that led to the opening goal scored by Gakpo.

Ecuador

AFP

While Enner Valencia deservedly got praise for his two goals against the host, Qatar, La Tri's full-back, Ángelo Preciado, seemed to have gone under the radar.

Preciado was outstanding at right back for La Tri and also sealed it with an assist as he provided the excellent cross for Valencia's second goal.

Predictions

Both teams seem to have mastered the art of keeping clean sheets, so, I expect to see a cagey affair between them.

The Netherlands do have the advantages, but I don't think Ecuador will make things easy for the Oranje.

Therefore, while I have a feeling this would end in a draw, I'd give a narrow win to the Europeans.