QATAR 2022: Morocco vs Spain Live

The Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 to book their place in the Quarter Finals against Argentina who overcame Australia 2-1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, defending champions France crushed Poland 3-1 on Sunday and will now face the Three Lions of England in the Quarter Finals after the latter defeated the Teranga Lions of Senegal 3-0.

Japan were knocked out by Croatia after holding the 2018 finalists to a 1-1 draw after extra-time before losing 4-1 on penalties. While Brazil crushed South Korea 4-1 to book a place in the Quarterfinals against Croatia.

However, our feature game today is the seventh match of the World Cup Round of 16 stages. Morocco take on Spain, and the venue is the Education City Stadium. Kick-off is by 4:00 PM WAT.

MOR vs ESP: So far, we haven't seen any upsets in the Round of 16 stages at this year's World Cup. We nearly saw it happen in Japan’s game against Croatia but the Croats were victorious on penalties.

MOR vs ESP: Team News is already out for both teams. Let's see how they both line up.

The opening stages started as both sides jostled for possession, with Spain boasting the lion's share of the ball in the opening 10 minutes.

Morocco had a chance to open the scoring in the 11th minute after Sofiane Boufal was fouled just outside Spain's box. However, the resulting freekick from Achraf Hakimi went just over the crossbar.

The Moroccans continued to grow more and more into the game and almost found a chance in the 20th minute after a deadly cross into the box.

However, in the 24th minute, Morocco were almost made to pay after an error that allowed Gavi to whip a shot at goal. The Barcelona midfielder saw his effort saved by Bono before Ferran Torres' strike was struck against the crossbar, but the Spanish forward was already adjudged to have been offside.

AFP

Morocco came close to opening the scoring again in the 32nd minute after Noussair Mazraoui unleashed a shot from distance, but his effort was straight at Unai Simon.

Spain continued to dominate possession but had a tough time breaking through Morocco's defense after 40 minutes played.

In the 42nd minute, Morocco were presented with another chance after Nayef Aguerd's header from Sofiane Boufal's cross from the edge of the box was headed over.

Regardless of Spain's dominance in possession, Morocco ended the opening 45 minutes strongly as both sides went into the break with the score deadlocked.

AFP

Second Half

The second half resumed and both teams continued from where they left off in the first period, creating chances for themselves in what was an end-to-end football in the opening five minutes of the restart.

Spain had a chance to open the scoring in the 54th minute after a venomous freekick from Dani Olmo from the edge of the box was saved by Morocco goalkeeper Bono.

In the 63rd minute, Spain looked to shape things up as Luis Enrique opted to bring in some fresh legs in attack with Alvaro Morata replacing Marco Asensio while Gavi was replaced by Carlos Soler.