Qatar 2022: Morocco unlucky to draw against Croatia in World Cup clash

Morocco coach Walid Regragui set up his side in a 4-3-3 formation with key man Hakim Ziyech stationed wide on the right. Croatia matched them with a similar set-up, led by chief creator Luka Modric

The Croatians began brightly, dictating the tempo and Modric immediately sent Vlasic running down the left but the chance came to nothing.

Morocco started to get more involved in proceedings. A lovely exchange of passes following a quick throw allowed Ziyech to curl a lovely cross into the middle for En Nesyri who missed his header by inches.

The final moments of the first half saw Croatia create their best chance. Marcelo Brozovic hit a first-time shot that cannoned off a defender into the path of Modric who fired a brilliant shot just over from around 20 yards.

Second half action

After an intense first half with lots of energy and very little end product, the second half began in more open fashion. Croatia made a change at half time with Mario Palasic replacing the injured Vlasic

The first proper attempt of the second half came from Achraf Hakimi. He received a pass from Hakim Ziyech and unleashed a fierce drive that forced the Croatia goalkeeper, Livkovic into a stong save.

After several half chances, neither side was able to carve the other open. The Moroccan defence stayed firm to deny Croatia the space they required to play and limited the influence Modric had on the game

