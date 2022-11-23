Qatar 2022: Morocco unlucky to draw against Croatia in World Cup clash

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Croatia are becoming something of a consistent tournament team, getting into the latter stages is the minimum requirement. They began their world cup campaign against a very good Morroco side in Group F

Morocco played a goalless draw with Croatia in their World Cup opener
Morocco played a goalless draw with Croatia in their World Cup opener

Recommended articles

Morocco coach Walid Regragui set up his side in a 4-3-3 formation with key man Hakim Ziyech stationed wide on the right. Croatia matched them with a similar set-up, led by chief creator Luka Modric

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric(left) tackles Moroccan player Ounahi
Croatian midfielder Luka Modric(left) tackles Moroccan player Ounahi AFP

The Croatians began brightly, dictating the tempo and Modric immediately sent Vlasic running down the left but the chance came to nothing.

Morocco started to get more involved in proceedings. A lovely exchange of passes following a quick throw allowed Ziyech to curl a lovely cross into the middle for En Nesyri who missed his header by inches.

The final moments of the first half saw Croatia create their best chance. Marcelo Brozovic hit a first-time shot that cannoned off a defender into the path of Modric who fired a brilliant shot just over from around 20 yards.

After an intense first half with lots of energy and very little end product, the second half began in more open fashion. Croatia made a change at half time with Mario Palasic replacing the injured Vlasic

The first proper attempt of the second half came from Achraf Hakimi. He received a pass from Hakim Ziyech and unleashed a fierce drive that forced the Croatia goalkeeper, Livkovic into a stong save.

Morocca star player Hakim Ziyech
Morocca star player Hakim Ziyech AFP

After several half chances, neither side was able to carve the other open. The Moroccan defence stayed firm to deny Croatia the space they required to play and limited the influence Modric had on the game

Man of the match

Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)

More from category

  • Morocco played a goalless draw with Croatia in their World Cup opener

    Qatar 2022: Morocco unlucky to draw against Croatia in World Cup clash

  • President George Weah of Liberia with his son Timothy and rest of his family

    'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

  • Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

    Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Recommended articles

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Belgium v Morocco

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Belgium v Morocco

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Meet Oba Femi, the Nigerian-born athlete who is the next big name in WWE

Meet Oba Femi, the Nigerian-born athlete who is the next big name in WWE

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for England v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for England v USA

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Brazil vs. Serbia

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Brazil vs. Serbia

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener