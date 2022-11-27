Qatar 2022: Morocco Mayhem, Germany's Die Mannschaft refuse to die and Croatia end Canada's dreams

Belgium 0-2 Morocco: Impressive Lions shock Red Devils

North African country Morocco stole the show at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday after upsetting the odds against Belgium.

AFP

The Atlas Lions of Morocco proved to be too good and a hard nut for the Red Devils to crack following an excellent performance and result against the world's number two-ranked nation.

Two substitutes, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal were the heroes for the Moroccans after coming on to score the decisive goals to put the Lions in control of Group F.

AFP

Morocco's impressive performance, just their third in World Cup history, sees them sit top of the group with four points, one more than third-placed Belgium.

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica: Costa Rica dreams on

Earlier on in Group E, Costa Rica was back in contention for a place in the next round after breathing a new life into their FIFA World Cup journey.

AFP

Keysher Fuller was the star of the day for the Costa Ricans after he scored the decisive winner late on to beat Japan 1-0.

Following the record-breaking loss to Spain in their opener, their manager, Luis Suarez did say that they were still alive and not dead.

AFP

What better way to show that than to keep things tight at the back and seal all three points against the Samurai Blues?

With the win, it is now a fight to finish for who joins Spain in the next round in the group. Costa Rica joins Japan on three points heading into the final round of the group stage.

Croatia 4-1 Canada: Rampant Croatia knock out Canada

Canada's World Cup journey in Qatar has come to an end after a heavy defeat against Croatia on Sunday knocked them out.

AFP

Alphonso Davies made amends for his penalty miss in the previous game against Belgium he fired the North American into a shock lead after just 69 seconds.

It was the fastest goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but sadly, it wasn't enough to cause another major upset on the day as Croatia quickly turned it around in style.

AFP

A combination of Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric inspired Croatia to a comfortable win in the end.

Kramaric scored two goals in either half, assisted by Perisic, with Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer the other scorers on the day for Croatia.

The win sees Croatia move top of Group F on four points, with Canada heading home after two defeats in two.

Spain 1-1 Germany: Die Mannschaft stay alive

Four-time World Champions Germany have avoided elimination from the World Cup, at least for now.

Die Mannschaft held Spain to an entertaining 1-1 draw during the last game of the day to throw wide-open Group E.

AFP

It was a keenly contested encounter between the two, with Germany taking a share of the spoils which means it will go down the wire.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for La Roja just after the hour mark as Germany looked destined to be knocked out.

AFP

However, Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench to save Hansi Flick some blushes with a much-needed equaliser seven minutes from time.