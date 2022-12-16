ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Morocco can make history against Croatia - Didier Drogba

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has challenged Morocco to defeat Croatia on Saturday and make World Cup history for Africa

Didier Drogba has encouraged Morocco to make history against Croatia
Didier Drogba has encouraged Morocco to make history against Croatia

Morocco are set to take on Croatia in the World Cup third-place match after losing 2-0 to France in the semi-final.

The Moroccan team had already made history by becoming the first African team to get to a World Cup semi-final, succeeding where several other African nations failed.

Morocco crashed out of the World Cup after losing 2-0 to France in the Semi-final
Morocco crashed out of the World Cup after losing 2-0 to France in the Semi-final AFP

They will play Croatia on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium and Drogba hopes they can polish their finishing to emerge victorious.

"I have seen a great Moroccan team, who gave everything to win," the Ivory Coast legend told BBC Radio 1.

"They were not really focusing on the final pass to score a goal and they got punished by a France team, who scored goals when it really mattered. Morocco still have the chance to make history and finish third in the final game."

After the third-place game against Croatia, Morocco will then turn their attention fully to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

