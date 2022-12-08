QATAR 2022: Messi is still the best but Julian Alvarez holds the key to a World Cup triumph for Argentina

The Disappointing Lautaro Martinez

They had a clear plan at center forward, Lautaro Martinez was the first-choice striker and it made sense given that he had scored seven goals in his 15 league appearances for Internazionale this season. However, in his first two World Cup starts, he failed to hit a shot on target or even create a goalscoring opportunity.

AFP

Martínez was then dropped for the crucial group match against Poland and the last-16 tie against Australia. His only appearances since then have come off the bench and he has been even far less impressive in those cameos, somehow managing to miss three big chances.

Enter: Julian Alvarez

Since the introduction of Julian Álvarez into the starting eleven, the Argentina attack has looked a whole lot sharper and he has scored twice in his two starts. Lautaro Martínez is more of an out-and-out goalscorer, but Álvarez has the ability to play across the frontline and do a job for his team

AFP

Since Alvarez took over the starting spot, Argentina have had more shots and scored more goals. In their first two games, 43.5% of their shots were from outside the box and that figure has dropped to 17% in their last two matches, which means they are creating better goalscoring chances.