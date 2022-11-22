Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

It was a night of joy for Oliver Giroud who became the defending champions’ joint all-time highest goalscorer, equalling Thierry Henry's tally of 51 goals.

Kylian Mbappe also put on a show for the French side, grabbing a goal and an assist at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

France survive first-half scare

Going into the game without a win in their last six World Cup matches, the Socceroos were hungry to break the spell and got off to a great start in Al Wakrah.

On the stroke of the ninth minute, Craig Goodwin found himself some space inside the box to get on the end of a pass from Mathew Leckie before sending the ball into the roof of the net.

It was only the second international goal for Goodwin who was making his 11 appearances for the national team.

Things went from bad to worse for France as they faced an injury heartbreak just two minutes later, with Lucas Herandez getting substituted early following a challenge.

Didier Deschamps' side eventually got themselves on the scoresheet thanks to a headed goal by Adrien Rabiot.

Just five minutes later, it was number two for the defending champions as their attacking prowess against an Australian side who had now retreated, paid off with Giroud getting on the end of Rabiot's assist.

France attempted to go another goal ahead just before half-time, but Mbappe's shot went a whisker over the crossbar.

Mbappe helps Giroud equal Henry's record

The second 45 minutes then saw Mbappe make it his concern to pile more misery on the Australians.

The young player of the tournament at the 2018 World Cup came close to scoring his team's third but his header to inch-perfect cross into the box went well over the bar. He got another chance seven minutes later, and this time made no mistake.

Following an Ousmane Dembele superb cross into the box, the PSG man planted a header in off the bottom of the left post, leaving Mathew Ryan beaten.

Three minutes later, Mbappe was at it again, showcasing his great technique before sending a lofted cross to Giroud who headed it in for his 51st international goal, levelling Henry's record.