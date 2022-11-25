Qatar 2022: Matchday 6 Roundup: Senegal on fire, England and Netherlands fail to win and Iran crush Wales

The day began with a fast-paced affair between Wales and Iran. A fixture that was hugely important for Iran but equally vital for Wales. Iran played better throughout and were somewhat unfortunate to have their first goal disallowed for offside.

Wales found it difficult to create meaningful chances and Iran hit the post in the second half and scored two late second-half goals to crush the hearts of all Welsh fans worldwide.

Qatar 1-3 Senegal

The hosts were looking to bounce back after their opening day defeat to Ecuador and Senegal needed a result after losing 0-2 to the Netherlands.

Senegal were far from impressive but still had too much for their opponents who had no answer for the strength and offensive power on display.

Boulaye Dia opened the scoring for Senegal before Famara Diédhiou increased their advantage with a powerful header from a corner.

Against the run of play, Qatar pulled one back. Mohammed Muntari jumped highest to connect with a fine cross to give Qatar a lifeline.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, Bamba Dieng scored a well placed finish to give Senegal all three points.

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

Ecuador will be the happier of the two sides after this draw. A result that now means that Qatar are eliminated from the tournament. Ecuador and the Netherlands each have four points and Senegal three.

Louis van Gaal’s side face the hosts in their final match and that should be an easy win for the Dutch. Ecuador responded well to going behind. Cody Gakpo scored the opener but Ecuador turned in a display of attacking and high pressing that sucked energy and composure from their opponents. Enner Valencia the Ecuador star man scored his third goal of the tournament.

England 0-0 USA

England failed to roll over USA like they did against Qatar. For majority of the first half England struggled to create chances and it continued into the second half. England remained flat, moving the ball sidewaays.

