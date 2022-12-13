ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Lionel Messi leads Argentina to the brink of World Cup glory

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez combined to send Argentina to the World Cup final in a comfortable 3-0 win over Croatia

Lionel Messi played a starring role to send Argentina past Croatia and into the World Cup final
Lionel Messi played a starring role to send Argentina past Croatia and into the World Cup final

Argentina and Croatia last met each other in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the Croatians coming out on top in a comprehensive 3-0 victory. The stakes were so much higher this time and Lionel Messi rose to the occasion.

Argentina make two changes to the XI named for the quarter-final win over the Netherlands. Nicolas Tagliafico and Leandro Paredes come in for Lisandro Martinez and the suspended Marcos Acuna. Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic names an unchanged side in the wake of the quarter-final victory over Brazil

Argentina XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Croatia got the semi-final underway, stroking it from right to left looking to get everyone a feel of the ball in the early seconds.

Five minutes in, Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul tried a long pass down the inside-left channel in the hope of releasing Tagliafico. Croatia goalkeeper, Livakovic came off his line to claim.

Croatia keeper Livakovic comes off his line to prevent Julian Alvarez from reaching a pass
Croatia keeper Livakovic comes off his line to prevent Julian Alvarez from reaching a pass

A few minutes after that, Leandro Paredes tried to release the Argentine right-back Molina who had made an excellent run down the flank but he totally overhit the pass.

With the game approaching the 20-minute mark, Modric glided elegantly and slipped a pass to Juranovic on the overlap. Juranovic ended up winning a corner. The ball was sent long and Lovren managed to send his header aimlessly wide.

On the half hour mark, Modric is caught in possession and Enzo Fernandez played a simple ball down the middle, Julian Alvarez is clean through on goal and he tried to chip Livakovic but is crudely bodychecked. Lovren clears off the line, but the referee points to the spot.

Messi stepped up and lashed the penalty into the top right corner. Livakovic went the right way, but he was never saving that.

Lionel Messi scoring a penalty to give Argentina a 1-0 lead against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final
Lionel Messi scoring a penalty to give Argentina a 1-0 lead against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final

Less than five minutes later, Argentina doubled their lead. Messi poked the ball to Alvarez in the centre circle, Alvarez dribbled down the middle, De Paul and Molina swarmed around, confusing the defenders. Alvarez kept going, entered the box, got a slightly lucky break off Sosa, and poked it past Livakovic!

Julian Alvarez scores to make it 2-0 to Argentina against Croatia
Julian Alvarez scores to make it 2-0 to Argentina against Croatia

As halftime approached, Messi dribbled outrageously down the right, nearly losing the ball three times. He made it all the way to the edge of the box, where he got clanked to the ground by Josko Gvardiol. There was no time to take the free kick as the referee blew for halftime.

Argentina have one foot in the final. Croatia found a way back against Brazil. Can they do the same tonight? We have to wait to find out.

Five minutes into the second half, Croatia made their first change. Petkovic replaced Brozovic. Perhaps with a view to playing a more direct style in search of answers.

As the hour mark approached, Messi dribbled down the inside-left channel, then played a one-two with Alvarez, suddenly he was one on one with Livakovic, but the Croatia keeper made a fine stop to keep his team in the game.

This was simply magnificent from Lionel Messi! He tore down the right wing, out on the touchline dragging Gvardiol with him. He drifted infield to the edge of the box and then spun Gvardiol to reach the byline, cutting back for Alvarez, who finished calmly from six yards.

Julian Alvarez finishes off a wonderful Messi assist to make it 3-0 to Argentina against Croatia
Julian Alvarez finishes off a wonderful Messi assist to make it 3-0 to Argentina against Croatia
Lionel Messi blows a kiss to the Argentina fans after yet another stunning performance
Lionel Messi blows a kiss to the Argentina fans after yet another stunning performance

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Messi juggled the ball on the edge of the Croatian box before dinking through the back line for Mac Allister, who dragged his shot wide right. It should have been 4-0 to Argentina.

The whistle goes for full time and the excellent Lionel Messi and Argentina are heading to the World Cup final against either France or Morocco on Sunday evening!

