Qatar 2022: 'I feel gay, I feel African' - FIFA President issues bizarre speech, blasts Western hypocrisy

Following widespread criticisms that have overshadowed the global showpiece set to kick off in the Middle East nation, Infantino delivered a bizarre speech on Saturday morning.

AFP

Qatar has opened its borders to football fans and lovers across the world as 32 nations prepare to battle for glory in the World Cup which kicks off in less than 24 hours.

But the decision to award Qatar the hosting rights has not gone down well with many, who have criticised FIFA following accusations of human rights violations and the deaths of migrant workers.

FIFA boss reacts, blast hypocritical West

In what can be described as a remarkable speech, Infantino noted that he has no reason to defend Qatar.

Addressing the media earlier today, he also blasted Europeans, who he noted have no moral grounds to judge Qatar.

AFP

"Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker," Infantino said, according to Sky Sports.

"For what we Europeans have been doing around the world in the last 3,000 years, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons."

AFP

"Of course, I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it because I know what it means to be discriminated against, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country."

"As a child, I was bullied - because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian so imagine. I went in my room and I cried."

Teams begin to arrive

While there will be continued criticism of Qatar as the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the nation is ready to host the world.

With less than 24 hours to kick off, teams are beginning to arrive in Qatar as they look to go head-to-head to determine who becomes the Champion of the world.