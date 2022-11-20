Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

The Real Madrid player is the sixth high-profile player missing the global showpiece for France.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has joined the list of superstars that will be missing in action for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ballon d'Or winner will be watching the global fiesta from home after he was forced out by an unfortunate injury.

Karim Benzema (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) in training on Saturday.
Karim Benzema (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) in training on Saturday. AFP

Benzema confirmed through an emotional statement late Saturday night that he will miss the entire tournament in Qatar.

Speaking on the development, the 34-year-old noted that for the first time in his career, he has been forced to 'give up.'

France manager, Didier Deschamps won the 2018 World Cup without Benzema.
France manager, Didier Deschamps won the 2018 World Cup without Benzema. AFP

"In my life, I have never given up but tonight, I have to think of the team as I have always done," Benzema stated in a statement.

"So, reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group to make a great World Cup," he added.

Benzema will not play a part in France's quest to defend their 2018 FIFA World title in Qatar due to an injury he picked up after taking a hit to his left quadriceps.

The French Football Federation confirmed that Benzema was forced to cut short his training with his Les Bleus teammates after feeling pain in the quadriceps.

Benzema only returned to full training with France on Saturday.
Benzema only returned to full training with France on Saturday. AFP

He went for an MRI test in Doha where it was then confirmed that the Ballon d'Or winner had injured his femoral right injury and will need at least three weeks to recover.

Benzema took part in full training for the first time on Saturday with his French teammates having arrived at camp struggling with fitness.

Benzema played just less than an hour in Real Madrid's last six matches before the World Cup.
Benzema played just less than an hour in Real Madrid's last six matches before the World Cup. AFP

He had played less than half an hour of football for Real Madrid in their last six matches leading to the World Cup.

