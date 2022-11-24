Qatar 2022: How Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel achieved his dream to perform at FIFA World Cup

The Cough crooner was at his thrilling best at the packed FIFA Fan Festival in Qatar.

KIzz Daniel living his dream at FIFA World Cup.
Nigeria Singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, known as Kizz Daniel has lit up the ongoing world cup in Qatar with his performance.

Kizz Daniel performed during a music festival which was organised as one of the side attractions that come with the festivities of the World Cup.

He entertained over 40,000 fans present at the festival with some of his hit songs.

Some of the songs include; No do, Good Time, Lie, Cough, Madu, One Ticket, Woju, Laye, Mama, Eh God (Barnabas) and Buga.

It was always Kizz Daniel's dream to perform at the World Cup.
*A dream come true for Kizz Daniel*

Earlier this year, Daniel had wished he perform, at the World Cup.

Taking to his Twitter page, he said, “God I want to perform ‘Buga’ for World Cup with a mass choir. Help me say amen.”

His dream came true as he shared a video snippet of his performance in Qatar. He said, “AS A NAIJA BOY I SAY THANK YOU AFRICA. THANK YOU WORLD. #fifaworldcup2022 #qatar2022 ”

South Korean singer Jung Kook of K-pop boyband BTS headlined the opening ceremony of the Mundial.

American music producers Diplo and Calvin Harris, Jamaican rapper Sean Paul and British electronic band Clean Bandit are artists lined up to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park in Doha.

Jung Kook performs at FIFA World Cup.
Other artists include Nigeria's Patoranking, American hip-hop group the Black Eyed Peas, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, and English singer Robbie Williams, among many others.

Meanwhile, Award-winning singer Davido was featured on the official World Cup soundtrack alongside American star Trinidad Cardona and Qatari sensation Aisha for the 22nd edition of the global football tournament.

