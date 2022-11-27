Qatar 2022: How Mbappe beat the GOAT Messi & Lewandowski to the Pulse of the Day

Then, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi took over with masterclasses of their own for France and Argentina respectively.

Day seven may not have delivered more goals than the previous ones, but it will go down as the natch day that saw the big boys come to the party.

An average of two goals were scored per game, to keep up with the established numbers as reported here, with four wins out of four matches.

Saturday presented the most difficult option yet, from Lewandowski to Mbappe and Messi, for the Pulse of the Day moment.

Lewandowski gets emotional

It was an emotional day for the FC Barcelona superstars after he joined the WhatsApp group for players who have scored at the World Cup.

Lewy scored his first-ever goal for Poland at the World Cup as the Europeans defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 to revive their Qatar 2022 campaign.

It took the 33-year-old, who broke down after putting the goal in the bet, 15 shots to get his first World Cup goal, but what a time to get on the scoresheet.

That goal, the second of the day, after the opener by Piotr Zielinski, assisted by Lewandowski, in the first half, was a gift from the Saudis but it was one that Lewandowski and Poland needed.

Mbappe is a man for the big occasion

For the first time since 1994, a defending champion at the FIFA World Cup will be making it past the group stages.

Holders, France, broke the Champions curse after a hard-fought 2-1 win over fellow Europeans, Denmark.

That win was inspired by 23-year-old superstar, Kylian Mbappe, who has now scored seven goals at the Global showpiece.

Mbappe scored both goals, the second goal was particularly decisive as it sealed for France their second win in as many matches and an easy passage into the knockout stages.

The PSG man has also scored 14 goals in his last 14 matches for France, Didier Deschamps and Les Bleus must keep him away from injuries.

Messi revives Argentina's World Cup dream

After the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, a game in which Lionel Messi scored, Argentina came into the second game walking a tightrope.

La Albiceleste needed a win, it was the only result that would ensure they remained in the competition with their destiny firmly in their hands.

And that was what they did after a 2-0 win over a stubborn Mexico team, with Messi at the heart of it all.

When his nation needed him the most, when the hopes of millions weighed on him, the GOAT, as he is called by his admirers, turned up.

Messi scored a beautiful opener before setting up teammate and second-half substitute, Enzo Fernandez, for the winner, another stunning goal.

Pulse of the Day

While all three superstars came to the party, with the man-of-the-match performances, having scored at least one goal, the Pulse of the Day for day seven goes to 23-year-old world champion Mbappe.

