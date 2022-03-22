QATAR 2022

"Heartbeat of the tournament": volunteer spirit lights up Katara Amphitheatre

Application portal now open with 20,000 volunteer places available for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The volunteer application process for the FIFA (FIFA.com) World Cup Qatar 2022™ officially opened yesterday, with 20,000 places up for grabs for people from around the world to play an integral part in the tournament.

The Volunteer Programme launch was marked with a glittering event at Katara Amphitheatre in Doha, where 3,500 potential applicants were greeted by special guests, including H.E. Sheikha Hind Bint Hamad Al Thani, H.E. Salah Bin Ghanem Al Ali, Minister of Sports and Youth, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

The audience also heard from FIFA Legend and Qatar Legacy Ambassador, Tim Cahill, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ghanim Al Muftah, and sports journalist, Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari.

“Volunteers are the heart and the soul of the FIFA World Cup,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, addressing the audience. “You are the first face, the first smile that any visitor to Qatar will find when they arrive. Thanks to you, we can show the entire world that Qatar, the Gulf region and the whole Arab world is welcoming the planet for an incredible experience here in November and December this year. The world will unite in Qatar and celebrate a peaceful, wonderful and unforgettable event.”

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Volunteer Programme – the largest volunteer programme in Qatar’s history – aims to bring people together through football to deliver the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and Arab world, celebrating love for the game and showcasing the true spirit of Qatar. It will put 20,000 passionate volunteers at the heart of the tournament’s operations and create a proud volunteering legacy in the region.

“This is the first FIFA World Cup of its kind; the first in our beautiful country and region. We want to use the power of football to open the door to a world of amazing experiences,” said Al Thawadi.

“This edition of the FIFA World Cup is an amazing opportunity to share Qatar’s unique identity and create experiences that connect a global community. Our volunteers are the heart and soul of it all. They are the welcoming smile, the helping hand, the cheering voice. They share our pride, share our traditions and will help to create a lasting legacy for our country, the Middle East, Asia and the world.”

From the morning of 21 March, volunteers from all backgrounds and with any experience level can apply to be part of the tournament via volunteer.FIFA.com. Applications are open to everyone, from Qatari residents to people across the Middle East and beyond. Speaking English is a requirement, while knowledge of Arabic is considered an asset.

The Volunteer Programme is especially looking for reliable problem-solvers with interpersonal skills and an ability to learn quickly. Communication, leadership, language and teamwork skills will all be useful. In return, those taking part will be provided with the opportunities, skills and tools to support the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21 November to 18 December, but some roles will start from 1 October. Volunteers from Qatar and around the world will be at the heart of the tournament’s operations, providing support across 45 functional areas at official and non-official sites, such as stadiums, training sites, the airport, fan zones, hotels and public transportation hubs.

All volunteers should be:

  • 18 or older on 1 October 2022. There is no upper age limit.
  • Able to speak English – Arabic or additional languages are an advantage.
  • Able to commit to a minimum of ten full days during the tournament.

Shortlisted candidates will take part in an assessment and interview. All selected volunteers will receive training, as well as a limited-edition adidas uniform along with a meal during their shift and free access to public transport.

