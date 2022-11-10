Belgium has named a 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the usual suspects included.
Qatar 2022: Hazard, De Bruyne & 24 Devils make Belgium squad, Liverpool hero Origi misses out
The Red Devils are looking to finally drop their underachievers' tag at the World Cup in Qatar.
Manager Roberto Martinez revealed a strong team on Thursday led by Real Madrid and Manchester City stars, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne.
Hazard has managed just two matches this season for Los Blancos but makes the team alongside club mate, Thibaut Courtois.
The Premier League is heavily represented in the Red Devils squad, with De Bruyne, who will me making his third appearance at the World Cup leading the English contigent.
Other players from the PL who made the team include Leandro Trossard of Brighton, Andre Onana of Everton, and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.
Another player who made the team is Chelsea's on-loan striker and Belgium's record scorer, Romelu Lukaku.
However, the 29-year-old has been told he would have to prove his fitness after what has been an injury blighted campaign at his club Inter Milan.
Origi misses out
Meanwhile, former Liverpool hero Divock Origi has been left out of Belgium 26-man for Qatar.
The AC Milan striker was ignored while his club mate Charles de Ketelaere made the list for the global showpiece.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg).
Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Wout Faes (Leicester), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester).
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Amadou Onana (Everton), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Lens).
