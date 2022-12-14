ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: France vs Morocco LIVE

Izuchukwu Akawor
Sports  >  Football

Defending champions France battle surprise package Morocco for a place in the final against already qualified Argentina.

World Cup Live Blog.
World Cup Live Blog.

The second semi-final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees holders France battle history makers and the surprise package, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, at the Al Bayt Stadium for a place in the final against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

These are two sides looking to make history, France are looking to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cup titles after five-time winners, Brazil, while Morocco want to break more records after becoming the first team from Africa to reach the last four.

Izuchukwu Akawor
