The second semi-final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees holders France battle history makers and the surprise package, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, at the Al Bayt Stadium for a place in the final against Lionel Messi's Argentina.
QATAR 2022: France vs Morocco LIVE
Defending champions France battle surprise package Morocco for a place in the final against already qualified Argentina.
These are two sides looking to make history, France are looking to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cup titles after five-time winners, Brazil, while Morocco want to break more records after becoming the first team from Africa to reach the last four.
