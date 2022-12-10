ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: France progress to World Cup semi-final after Kane penalty miss

Olivier Giroud was the hero for France and Harry Kane missed a crucial penalty as the Three Lions crashed out of the World Cup

France defeated England 2-1 to send them packing from the World Cup
France defeated England 2-1 to send them packing from the World Cup
England manager Gareth Southgate named an unchanged lineup from the team that beat Senegal 3-0. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford won his 50th cap and, more notably, Raheem Sterling returned to the bench after a brief return home following a burglary.

Defending champions France also named an unchanged side after their 3-1 win over Poland. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmanne Dembele and record scorer, Olivier Giroud continued as the front three,

Both sides looked sharp in the first few minutes with every touch by Mbappe met with anticipation. On 7 minutes, Mbappe curled a dangerous ball into the area and Olivier Giroud tried one of his famous scorpion kicks but failed to connect.

Barely a minute later, Dembele raced down the right at speed and sent in a tempting low cross. Giroud could have scored from six yards, but Stones deflected it away just in time.

Aurelien Tchouameni gives France the lead against England
Aurelien Tchouameni gives France the lead against England AFP

France finally broke the deadlock after 17 minutes. Upamecano dispossessed Bukayo Saka and released Mbappe. He shuttled the ball to the right flank, where Dembele played a short pass to Griezmann who found Tchouameni. The Real Madrid man sent a sensational shot into the bottom left from 25 yards! What a strike!

England responded really well to going behind with Saka and Kane in particular looking lively and trying to force the issue but France held on to their advantage going into the break

England started the second half as the sharper side, creating chance after chance and five minutes after the restart Saka dribbled in from the right flank into the box and Tchouameni hung out a leg to bring him down. Referee points to the spot

Harry Kane stepped up and converted the penalty emphatically to draw England level. With that goal, Kane moved level with Wayne Rooney on 53 goals at the top of the England scorers list.

Harry Kane celebrates after coring the equalizer for England against France at the World Cup
Harry Kane celebrates after coring the equalizer for England against France at the World Cup AFP

England remained on top as the second half progressed but struggled to find that telling pass or shot in the box to take the lead. Saka in particular looked menacing down the right hand side.

The momentum was starting to tilt toward England and France needed a response.

Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the winning goal for France against England
Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the winning goal for France against England AFP

France won a corner and after a half clearance by the England defence, Griezmann sent a fine cross toward the near post at mid-height. Giroud got in ahead of Maguire to smash a header into the bottom corner.

England demanded a penalty when Mason Mount was bundled over in the box by Theo Hernandez and after the referee went over to the monitor for a clearer view, it was awarded.

Up stepped the captain Harry Kane to save England from defeat a second time, but he sent his penalty well over the bar. England lost 2-1 to crash out of the World Cup

