QATAR 2022
World Cup Day 7 Live Blog - Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Hello and welcome to Day 7 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie. Its been a week since the competition started. Stick around as I guide you through this game.
Recommended articles
load more
More from category
-
World Cup Day 7 Live Blog - Poland vs Saudi Arabia
-
'No hope to qualify' - Reactions as Duke’s header condemns Tunisia to defeat against Australia
-
Sunday Oliseh praises 'smart' Ronaldo for winning penalty against Ghana