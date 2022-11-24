QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 5 Live - Portugal vs Ghana, Brazil vs Serbia

Jidechi Chidiezie
Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie and I'd be you guide for our live coverage of of the final two games of the day.

2022 FIFA World Cup live blog
2022 FIFA World Cup live blog

17:13

Another close one from Cristiano Ronaldo, however, his succeeding header inside the penalty area after that corner kick goes out for a Ghana goalkick

17:12

Portugal's build up Raphael Gurriero square a pass, but it is quickly sent into the corner kick

17:10

SO CLOSE! Cristiano Ronaldo is put through on goal, however, his first touch is heavy and Lawrence At-Zigi prevents his attempt from going in

17:04

4' Portugal gets the first croner kick of the match but Otavio's eventual finish is wayward. Goal kick to Ghana

17:01

1' Underway now at the Stadium 974 in Doha

17:00

1' KICK-OFF!

Portugal 0-0 Ghana

16:55
  • Portugal are making their sixth successive World Cup campaign and eighth overall. Their best finish was in 1966 when Eusebio led them to a bronze medal finish.
  • Ghana boast the joint-best finish by an African country in the competition’s history after their 2010 World Cup quarter-finals appearance. They are making their fourth appearance at the World Cup finals after missing out on the 2018 edition.
16:50

FUN FACT:

Ghana’s Jordan Ayew will hope to be their good luck charm. Although starting off the bench today, Ghana have lost only once in the 14 games he scored (W12, D1).

16:47

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The last time Portugal and Ghana played was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Portugal ended up winning that one 2-1. Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner

16:44

GHANA STARTING XI: Mohamed Kudus, Inaki Williams and Thomas Partey all in the Black Stars squad

16:42

PORTUGAL STARTING XI: Unsurprisingly leading the Selecao in attack tonight is the one, the only Cristiano Ronaldo

16:40

As is customary, next up are the starting XI for both teams

16:38

Prediction, head-to-head, players to watch out for, match form, the coaches, read about our match preview by clicking here: Portugal vs Ghana

16:35

Meanwhile, here a quick recap of the first two games of the day:

In Group G: Breel Embolo scored against his country of birth to give Switzerland a 1-0 win over Cameroon

In Group H: Two-time champions Uruguay shared the spoils with 2002 semi-finalist South Korea

16:32

There are two games going down this evening.

  • In Group H by 5pm, its Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Thomas Partey's Ghana

  • In Group G by 8pm, its the 5-time World champions Brazil, taking on Serbia led by Aleksandr Mitrovic

16:30

Hello there, and welcome! My name is Jidechi and I am back again with the live blog coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Its the last set of the first round of group stage games, and it promises to be EXPLOSIVEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!

