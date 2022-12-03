Qatar 2022: Favourites and dark horses emerge as group stage games wrap up.

Let us take a look at the teams that have shown prospects as tournament favourites and those who are capable of winning, despite their average performance.

The Favourites

France: Reigning Champions, France have shown no signs of slacking in the tournament. They have defeated Australia and Denmark in their group matches and shown that they can win by high score lines or grind out results from difficult matches.

Brazil: Five-time champions, Brazil got off to a perfect start in the competition. The Samba Boys were the better team when they took on Serbia and Switzerland. Brazil have kept two clean sheets in two games and they have shown that they have a squad capable of grinding results when things get tough.

Portugal: A Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal has recorded victories in their two games against Ghana and Uruguay in the group stage. This squad is considered as one of the best teams Portugal has fielded at the World Cup and they will be hoping to surpass the semi-final feat achieved at the 2006 edition.

Argentina: The reigning South American champions suffered a shocking defeat against Saudi Arabia, but they bounced back with an impressive win against Mexico in the second group stage game. Inspired by Lionel Messi, the Argentines are no pushover and they can get desired result on their day

The Dark Horses

Spain: Luis Enrique’s men trounced Costa Rica 7-0 and they held Germany to a 1-1 draw. The current squad has shown the tactical discipline and individual brilliance that made Spain one of the greatest national teams between 2008-2012. Although doubts exist over their ability against stronger teams, they are tipped by pundits to go far in the tournament.

Netherlands: The Dutch team has displayed a possession-based style of football that Louis Van Gaal’s team are renowned for. Buoyed by an in-form Cody Gakpo, Netherlands have the combination of attacking flare, defensive grit and tactical nous required to win the tournament.

Senegal: The Teranga Lions boast individual talents that when combined with tactical discipline could make them a difficult team to break down. Although they are not considered as tournament favourites, the reigning AFCON champions cannot be underestimated.

The Wildcards

England: The Three Lions were left disappointed in 2018 and 2021 after their hopes of chanting ‘Football is coming home’ were dashed. While Gareth Southgate’s side have the talented squad capable of winning, they have a reputation for failing at the big stage.

