Qatar 2022: Ex-FIFA President admits he made 'a mistake' awarding World Cup to Qatar

The Swiss administrator described Qatar as 'too small' and admitted it was a mistake to have awarded the rights to the far-east nation.

Qatar was awarded the rights for the 2022 world cup back in 2010 and this led to controversies bordering on bribes, corruption and the change in start date from summer to winter.

Blatter takes responsibility

The 76-year-old was in charge at FIFA 12 years ago before he was banned for six years in 2015 for corruption scandal.

However, Blatter has cleared his name but revealed he made a mistake with the hosting rights.

"The choice of Qatar was a mistake,' Blatter told Swiss outlet Tages-Anzeiger via Daily Mail.

''At the time, we actually agreed in the executive committee that Russia should get the 2018 World Cup and the USA that of 2022."

"It would have been a gesture of peace if the two long-standing political opponents had hosted the World Cup one after the other."

'It's too small a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for that," he added.

Qatar 2022 kicks off in 12 days

The latest edition of the World Cup will get underway in Qatar in 20 days with the host ready to welcome the world.

The conversation around human rights record and the anti-LGBTQ laws in Qatar has overshadowed the build-up to the football fiesta, with many nations planning to make a stance against discrimination when they arrive in Qatar this November.