Qatar 2022: Embarrassing Germany sent packing despite win over Costa Rica

Germany came into the World Cup as one of the favorites but have crashed out in the group stage for a second successive tournament.

Leroy Sane looking dejected as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup
Leroy Sane looking dejected as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup

There will be no repeat of 2014 for Germany as they have been sent home from Qatar 2022 in a socking turn of events that is sure to leave more questions than answers.

Germany needed to win to have any chance of avoiding a second successive group-stage elimination and they started the first half on the front foot as expected. They dominated proceedings and you could tell there was a hunger for goals and to keep themselves in the fight. By the time Serge Gnabry gave Germany a 10th-minute lead, they already had chances to be two goals up.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Germany against Costa Rica
Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Germany against Costa Rica AFP

Germany had a one-goal lead to start the second half but it was a lead that always felt frail, Coach, Hansi Flick introduced Niclas Fullkrug at the break but it was Costa Rica who scored instead.

Yeltsin Tejeda scores to equalize for Costa Rica against Germany
Yeltsin Tejeda scores to equalize for Costa Rica against Germany AFP

Yeltsin Tejeda reacting first to a Manuel Neuer save to stab home the rebound. German teenage sensation Jamal Musiala was denied twice by the post and then Costa Rica surprisingly took the lead, against the run of play. Juan Vargas reacted quickest to scramble in from close range

Germany substitute Kai Havertz turned the game on its head again with a well-taken double, before Niclas Fullkrug made it 4-2 in the 89th minute.

After collecting just one point from their opening two games in Group E, Germany knew only they had to win and hope for a miracle. Their poor start had them in a precarious situation and it was now out of their own hands.

Germany exit the World Cup in the group stage
Germany exit the World Cup in the group stage AFP

Despite securing the result they needed, Japan defeating Spain 2-1 meant Hansi Flick and his German side exited the tournament on goal difference.

