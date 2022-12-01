Qatar 2022: Embarrassing Germany sent packing despite win over Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs Germany first half

Germany needed to win to have any chance of avoiding a second successive group-stage elimination and they started the first half on the front foot as expected. They dominated proceedings and you could tell there was a hunger for goals and to keep themselves in the fight. By the time Serge Gnabry gave Germany a 10th-minute lead, they already had chances to be two goals up.

Costa Rica vs Germany second half

Germany had a one-goal lead to start the second half but it was a lead that always felt frail, Coach, Hansi Flick introduced Niclas Fullkrug at the break but it was Costa Rica who scored instead.

Yeltsin Tejeda reacting first to a Manuel Neuer save to stab home the rebound. German teenage sensation Jamal Musiala was denied twice by the post and then Costa Rica surprisingly took the lead, against the run of play. Juan Vargas reacted quickest to scramble in from close range

Germany substitute Kai Havertz turned the game on its head again with a well-taken double, before Niclas Fullkrug made it 4-2 in the 89th minute.

End of the road for Germany

After collecting just one point from their opening two games in Group E, Germany knew only they had to win and hope for a miracle. Their poor start had them in a precarious situation and it was now out of their own hands.

